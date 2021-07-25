Jazz artists will take the stage at the McCurdy Pavilion

PORT TOWNSEND – For people thirsty for live music – people like Gregg Miller from Centrum – this coming Saturday is “like an oasis in the desert”.

Jazz on Littlefield Green, the in-person concert featuring a large group of musicians from across the country, will bring together some 700 people inside the fence at Fort Worden State Park from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

“Tickets are selling very well,” said Miller, director of the jazz program on Friday.

How well? There were only 10 left.

For this Fort Worden’s first jazz extravaganza in about two years, Centrum.org is the site for $ 25 tickets, sold through the “Show Tickets” link at the top of the page.

Customers can also use 800-746-1982 to purchase over the phone.

The lineup of jazz players who will take the stage at the McCurdy Pavilion – facing grassy, ​​fenced Littlefield Green – includes the Centrum Jazz Faculty which is set to spend five days with participants at the Port Townsend Jazz Workshop.

Workshop sessions will all be online Monday through Friday – and there is room left, with registration information on centrum.org/jazz-port-townsend-the-workshop.

Terell Stafford is among the players who will take part in the Jazz on Littlefield Green concert next Saturday. (Diane Urbani de la Paz / Peninsula Daily News)

Saturday’s orchestra is made up of alto saxophonist Dick Oatts; trumpeter Terrell Stafford; trombonist Wycliffe Gordon; pianist Dawn Clement, drummer Carl Allen and bassist Marion Hayden. Studio Artistic Director and Bassist John Clayton will make an appearance.

On guitar, Miles Okazaki, the New York artist and teacher who grew up in Port Townsend.

This outdoor concert will bring music to a fort campus that has been mostly private – and yes, Miller said, people without tickets can come and listen.

“It’s a state park. It’s open to the public, ”he said.

As for jazz fans inside the fence, security protocols will be practiced.

“We want to make sure people have room to stretch out and be comfortable,” Miller said.

Normally, McCurdy Pavilion events welcome approximately 1,100 participants. Saturday’s concert cap at 700 provides space between parties, who are all invited to bring their own blankets and low-back chairs.

Umbrellas and tents are not allowed, while shade hats and drinking water are encouraged. Beer, wine, soft drinks and light snacks will be available.

Another summer concert is on the program for Centrum 2021: Acoustic Blues on Littlefield Green at 1:30 p.m. on August 7.

Information about the show can be found on centrum.org via “Show Tickets” while registration information for the online acoustic blues workshop awaits you at centrum.org/port-townsend-acoustic-blues-festival-workshop.

Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected] news.com.



