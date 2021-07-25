Entertainment
Jazz artists will take the stage at the McCurdy Pavilion
PORT TOWNSEND – For people thirsty for live music – people like Gregg Miller from Centrum – this coming Saturday is “like an oasis in the desert”.
Jazz on Littlefield Green, the in-person concert featuring a large group of musicians from across the country, will bring together some 700 people inside the fence at Fort Worden State Park from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
“Tickets are selling very well,” said Miller, director of the jazz program on Friday.
How well? There were only 10 left.
For this Fort Worden’s first jazz extravaganza in about two years, Centrum.org is the site for $ 25 tickets, sold through the “Show Tickets” link at the top of the page.
Customers can also use 800-746-1982 to purchase over the phone.
The lineup of jazz players who will take the stage at the McCurdy Pavilion – facing grassy, fenced Littlefield Green – includes the Centrum Jazz Faculty which is set to spend five days with participants at the Port Townsend Jazz Workshop.
Workshop sessions will all be online Monday through Friday – and there is room left, with registration information on centrum.org/jazz-port-townsend-the-workshop.
Saturday’s orchestra is made up of alto saxophonist Dick Oatts; trumpeter Terrell Stafford; trombonist Wycliffe Gordon; pianist Dawn Clement, drummer Carl Allen and bassist Marion Hayden. Studio Artistic Director and Bassist John Clayton will make an appearance.
On guitar, Miles Okazaki, the New York artist and teacher who grew up in Port Townsend.
This outdoor concert will bring music to a fort campus that has been mostly private – and yes, Miller said, people without tickets can come and listen.
“It’s a state park. It’s open to the public, ”he said.
As for jazz fans inside the fence, security protocols will be practiced.
“We want to make sure people have room to stretch out and be comfortable,” Miller said.
Normally, McCurdy Pavilion events welcome approximately 1,100 participants. Saturday’s concert cap at 700 provides space between parties, who are all invited to bring their own blankets and low-back chairs.
Umbrellas and tents are not allowed, while shade hats and drinking water are encouraged. Beer, wine, soft drinks and light snacks will be available.
Another summer concert is on the program for Centrum 2021: Acoustic Blues on Littlefield Green at 1:30 p.m. on August 7.
Information about the show can be found on centrum.org via “Show Tickets” while registration information for the online acoustic blues workshop awaits you at centrum.org/port-townsend-acoustic-blues-festival-workshop.
________
Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected] news.com.
Sources
2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/entertainment/jazz-performers-to-take-mccurdy-pavilion-stage/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]