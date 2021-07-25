Twinkle Khanna looks adorable in this never-before-seen childhood pic with his sister Rinke Khanna, Aunt Simple Kapadia | Bollywood





Twinkle Khanna gifted fans and followers on Instagram a never-before-seen pic on Sunday. The black and white photo shows Twinkle with his aunt Simple Kapadia and sister Rinke Khanna. Sharing the photo, Twinkle also posted an excerpt from their column this week, about nostalgia and the effect it has on us. “Nostalgia is like the red and white Phantom cigarettes of our childhood. Like all sugary treats, it can be detrimental on a daily basis, but it can provide an occasional respite. A way of transporting us to a time when we felt loved and safe. , and sometimes, oh so cool, as we inhale the minty scent of a candy held between our lips. Nostalgia reminds us not only of how we lived, but what it was like to thrive. she wrote. + The photo and its column received the love of his famous friends. “What a wonderful piece! It reminded me of the days of citras, ”Tahira Kashyap wrote. Farah Khan Ali wrote: “Omg Tina. I remember you like that.” “You should start a descriptive writing class for kids … love all of your writing,” wrote one fan. Recently, on the occasion of his father Rajesh Khanna’s birthday, Twinkle wrote a special article for him. “I have his eyes, my son has his smile and the world has pieces of him embedded in their hearts. He still lives,” she wrote. Read also : Fans discover hilarious rant from Main Hoon Na crew member in movie scene Earlier this year, Rinke also made a special and rare appearance on Twinkle’s Instagram page. Sharing a photo with Rinke, Twinkle mentioned that they met after more than a year. Rinke Khanna, who was seen in films such as Love Ke Liye Saala Kuch Bhi Karega and Jhankaar Beats two decades ago, was last seen in 2004 in Chameli. Simple Kapadia was the sister of Twinkle’s mother, Dimple Kapadia, and has herself been seen in films such as Anurodh and Pyaar Ke Do Pal. She died in 2009.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/twinkle-khanna-is-adorable-in-this-unseen-childhood-pic-with-sister-rinke-khanna-aunt-simple-kapadia-101627188878744.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

