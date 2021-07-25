Entertainment
Former Windsorist turned Hollywood sculptor creates bronze bust of hockey legend Bob Probert
When Windsorite Nick Marra first met a young hockey player named Bob Probert during a pre-season game at Windsor Arena in the mid-1980s, he had no idea that Probert was destined to become a hockey legend. NHL.
When Marra read the game’s program and saw that the two shared Windsor as their hometown, he decided to introduce himself to Probert. The couple hit it off pretty quickly and quickly hung out at Probert’s family home in Windsor.
“I actually made his first two fight tapes for him,” said Marra, who now lives in Woodland Hills, Calif., About 20 miles north of Los Angeles.
The two remained friends for years even after Marra moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in Hollywood as a sculptor and designer on Hollywood films such as Jurassic Park, Man of Steel, Star Trek and many more.
In this case it was about capturing the essence of Bob on the ice, there is a certain threat he has on the ice, which he didn’t really have off the ice.– Nick Marra, Hollywood sculptor and designer
The last time Marrasaw Probert was at a hockey game between the Chicago Probert Black Hawks and the LA Kings in the mid-90s.
“When Probert took the ice, it was electric, you knew something was going to happen,” Marra said.
“It could be a hit, a fight, that last game he paused and scored a goal. He sometimes had a way to take control of a game.”
Probert died in 2010 of a heart attack and it was only years later that Marrago had the idea to make the bronze bust to commemorate his friend.
“I was thinking of a way to give back to the Probert family and maybe create a limited series of these busts that could be auctioned off for one of the charities Bob was involved with.”
Marra said he would like to get in touch with Probert’s widow Dani to see if anything can be worked out.
Marra said that in her line of sculpture for Hollywood there are artists who specialize in animals and aliens, but her personal stronghold has always been capturing the essence of people.
“In this case, it was about capturing the essence of Bob on the ice, there’s a certain threat he has on the ice, which he didn’t really have off the ice.”
Marra said what he liked most about his time with Probert was that he was always humble.
“No matter how famous he got, Bob never changed.”
