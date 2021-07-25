Boma Akpore BBNaija Roommate Already A Hollywood Star





By Abankula

BBNaija Season 6 Housemate and the first to enter the BBNaija house on Saturday is already a Hollywood movie star, with the ambition to reset Nollywood.

BBNaija fans were surprised that the Yaba-bred actor made an impression in the American film industry with appearances on prime-time TV shows, such as The Blacklist and Law & Order.

He also starred in Brooklyn Coven, Protector of the Gods among several other films.

BBNaija organizers didn’t reveal much about Boma, 34, when he was featured on Saturday.

Boma Akpore on set in the United States

But Google search revealed a lot about him before he came to the House.

Boma started out as a model representing Nigeria at the Mr. Imperial Universe 2016 competition, winning the best body award and second overall.

As a model, he has also walked the runway in several fashion weeks, including New York Fashion Week, while promoting brands such as Nike, Adidas, Dior, Chase Bank, American Express, among others.

He had already played football in Europe, his career cut short by injury.

The New York resident intends to do a film project later this year in Lagos.

In August of last year, Boma launched his own television company called Bonzy Blues Global Partners.

In an interview with Ameyaw Debrah last year, Boma defined who he is.

I am an actor, but I have worn many hats over the years. I started my modeling career and then I represented Nigeria for Mr. Imperial Universe 2016, and won the Best Imperial Body in the Universe award in 2016. As a model, I decided to go fully launch into football as I had always wanted, and I continued to play Semi -Pro all over Europe. Unfortunately, before signing pro I suffered an injury and my football career was short-lived. It was a tough time for me, but I couldn’t let this setback stop me. Having accomplished so much through modeling, I returned to New York and enrolled in the New York Film Academy to take my career to the next level.

Wow, so you did a lot of things. What are your most significant achievements in your acting career?

I have had the opportunity to appear on some prime-time TV shows, such as The Blacklist and Law & Order. Being part of series with such longevity and a loyal following has been a major accomplishment for me.

How are you living since confinement? What kept you busy?

To be quite honest, this lockdown has been a blessing in disguise for me. I used this free time to take classes to hone my skills, I wrote written scripts, I just worked on my craft and studied vigorously. I’m sure creatives have no difficulty in maximizing their time during this pandemic.

What are you currently working on? Upcoming projects?

I just started my own production company, Bonzy Blues Global Partners. It focuses on television production and media events. I am currently working on three short films that I plan to submit to film festivals from December 2020 and next year. I am very excited for what the future holds.

