Raj Kundra In Scanner – Does This Make Bollywood A Big Bad Industry?
By Joginder Tuteja
No sooner has Bollywood recovered from the unfortunate death of Sushant Singh Rajput, followed by the drug scandal, than the Raj Kundra affair has brought industry concerns back to light. While the voices are not as hardened as they were until about a year ago, the whispers are definitely being heard among the “aam junta”. Of course, the media is having fun once again highlighting all the wrongdoing in the company that the man in the spotlight is believed to be involved in. However, the question is whether all of this is right after all?
Let’s put one thing in perspective right away and that is that Bollywood activity cannot be equated with that of erotica or the soft porn industry that is currently in the spotlight. Bollywood, the term that has replaced the Hindi film industry only in the last few decades, relates to authentic feature films made in the country and mainly originated in the city of Mumbai. In fact, even though it is said that 200 to 250 Hindi films are made each year, even this is far from true as the notable ones are roughly 70 to 80 each year.
That’s right; it is a mistake when it is claimed that over 200 films are made and then the statistics are thrown that over 90% of them are flops. No, this is wrong because we are only talking about those films here as real Bollywood affairs that have a bit of credibility, whether in terms of production houses, filmmakers, actors, distributors or operators. The remaining 100-150 odd-numbered movies are usually from ephemeral operators or the kind that may come out on just 10-20 screens in some cities or towns and then fade away.
Why this argument? Well, to establish the fact that when even the quintessential Hindi movies that are called Bollywood offerings are actually not Bollywood in real terms, then how can the erotica or soft porn offerings be equated with Bollywood? It is laughable, to say the least. In fact, it’s a whole different industry, and it has been around in various forms for many decades now. Of course, it is much more important today due to smartphones, applications and internet connectivity, thanks to which access to this material is easy. However, this is not new at all.
Still, getting back to the big headline case so yes, the law is of course going to run its course. It’s not about whether this industry has existed in the past as well or whether it’s something new. It is a question of knowing what the charges really are against Raj Kundra, what is allowed under the law and what is ultimately proven. However, to take that as an example and start killing Bollywood again doesn’t seem right at all because that’s not what the industry stands for.
As an industry, Bollywood has always survived and the Hindi film industry, in particular, has been around for 100 years now. With the second easing wave of the pandemic and the biggies of each of the top superstars like Akshay Kumar [Bachchan Pandey], Salman Khan [Tiger 3], Shah Rukh Khan [Pathan], Aamir Khan [Laal Singh Chaddha], Ajay Devgn [Mayday], Hrithik Roshan [Fighter], Jean Abraham [Attack], Kartik Aaryan [Shehzaada] and Varun Dhawan [Bhediya] Back on the floors, Bollywood has a lot to offer in the years to come.
In fact, soon enough even OTT would be honored with the arrival of greats like Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj – The Pride of India and Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah while Manoj Bajpayee would be back with another thrilling Dial 100 release after The Family. Man. Among the actresses, Kriti Sanon will be Mimi’s spearhead in a few days. Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan is already doing pretty well after its OTT release.
Let’s talk about those movies that are really Bollywood.
Let us recognize the creators of real film offers who are preparing to adorn the big screen.
Let’s stay positive about what families in general really love Bollywood for and wait until movie releases are back where they really belong, the big screen.
The kind of small screen getaways that make the news for their content isn’t exactly Bollywood. Let’s not include them in the equation and label them with Bollywood to call them “Big Bad Industry”.
No it is not!
[Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, who writes extensively about films and content streaming on OTT platforms.]
