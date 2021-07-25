Tanishaa Mukerji, Who Freezed Her Eggs, Says “It’s Very Important for a Child to Have a Father” | Bollywood





Actress Tanishaa Mukerji has spoken about freezing her eggs and why a child needs a father in their life. Tanishaa (43) had her eggs frozen at the age of 39. Speaking to a major daily, Tanishaa said she would like to have a child when she finds the right fit for her. “Yes, I froze my eggs a few years ago, because at that point I was feeling good and my philosophy is that life is short. Life is too short to wait for it to happen to you. something and I want to have children. But I think it is very important for a child to have a father. There is a reason why God created Yin and Yang, a man and a woman to be reunite to have a child. There is a whole science and a spiritual explanation behind that. So if I find the right male, my right yang, then I would love to have a child, “she said. Tanishaa previously told the same publication that she was planning to have the procedure at the age of 33. At that point, when I went to my doctor (who has finally frozen my eggs now), it’s funny but she stopped me from doing it. at this moment. While she told me it is wreaking havoc on your body, she advised me to do it when I have no hope of conceiving a baby. It’s a personal choice. And today, it is perfectly normal not to have children. Adopt, there is enough in this world. More people need to come out and talk about it. It’s good for women not to have children. It is not the only call in your life. It’s okay not to get married, not to be in a relationship, and not to define yourself with a man next to you, she said. Read also : Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make Insta-official romance, share kiss in 52nd birthday post Tanishaa, who is the daughter of veteran actor Tanuja and sister of actor Kajol, will be seen in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Speaking about her plans, she told Hindustan Times: “After Bigg Boss I did Khatron ke Khiladi and a few comedy shows. I did a lot of events and also did an American film Code Name Abdul which has been screened in different films Festivals. In the film Anna, I had the chance to play a diary. I also did two plays in English The verdict and Jury directed by Divya Palat. Last year, I shot Love you Shankar in Varanasi, directed by Rajiv S Ruia.

