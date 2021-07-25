Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu received great advice from surprising Marvel star





Surprising Marvel star has some advice for Simu Liu ahead Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. The MCU actor spoke to Variety at the red carpet premiere of Jungle cruise. Now, a lot of superheroes could have given the Kim’s convenience feature a few pointers, but none other than Loki himself stepped in. That’s right, Tom Hiddleston had a few words of wisdom for Marvel’s newest member of the Wild World. In some ways, the Thor series stands out and is the perfect welcome wagon for the MCU experience. He’s been here since the early days of this franchise and knows how in the spotlight you are playing these characters on a screen. For Liu, he felt the same about Hiddleston’s advice and tried to soak up everything and enjoy the moment. His film Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings will be released before the end of this year. Once this movie comes out, it will be the end of life as he once knew it. But, there are perks to being one of Hollywood’s most visible actors. Simu Liu reveals how he’s gearing up for Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ release and advice Tom Hiddleston gave him at Comic-Con pic.twitter.com/MZVDYERljU – Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2021 “Yeah, a little bit. I had a wonderful conversation with Tom Hiddleston the day I was announced at Comic-Con,” he explained. “And him, was so awesome. He was just one. human so sweet. The kind of person to question himself. He said to me, ‘You have to enjoy it. You just have to accept the good with all the other things. Just accept the fact that if you go on vacation somewhere on a random island, people will know where you’re from. Because that’s how extensive and ubiquitous the Marvel movies are. There’s something really beautiful about it, but there’s a style of it. different life that you have to get used to. But, I’m really excited that everyone has been so phenomenal. Very welcoming so far. I feel like part of a beautiful family. When asked if he was ready for the task of being in the MCU, Liu said, “Yeah, I think I’m as ready as can be. I have been very lucky the last few years. I was on a wonderful show called Kim’s Convenience. We have been around. I’ve been on a few rugs and all that. Of course, this is nothing compared to what lies ahead. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige spoke about their efforts to truly embrace diversity earlier this year. “Every time we make a movie, we hope it succeeds so that we can make another one. That’s always the idea,” Feige explained. “And with these two films in particular, Black Panther and Captain Marvel, we wanted to continue to feature comic book heroes who represent the world that is going to see our films. So our intention has always been to keep doing that. exciting is that these two films were such big hits that they solved any question otherwise, and I hope – and I think – that they inspired other companies around the world to do the same. and tell these different kinds of stories. “ Are you amplified for Shang-Chi? Let us know in the comments below!

