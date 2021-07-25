Actor Tommy Dorfman announces his transition | OUTInPerth





Actor Tommy Dorfman has announced that she has changed genders and will no longer take on male roles. “I am delighted to introduce myself again as the woman I am today. My pronouns are she / she. Dorfman shared in an Instagram post this week. The actor is best known for the television series 13 reasons why where she played Ryan Shaver. Dorfman also appeared onJane the Virgin, American Princess,andLove, Victor. “I’m especially grateful to every trans person who has walked this path, broken down barriers and risked their lives to live authentically and radically like themselves before me. thank you to all the trans women who have shown me who i am, how to live, celebrate and take my place in this world. Dorfman said on Instagram. Talk toTIMEmagazine, the actor said he would not change his name. I am named after my mother’s brother who died a month after I was born, and I feel very connected with that name, to an uncle who held me as he died, Dorfman added. It’s an evolution of Tommy. I’m becoming more of Tommy. The actor is playing his first female role in Lena Dunham’s upcoming filmPointed stick. Dorfman also shared that the transition affected her relationship with her husband Peter Zurkuhlen. I was in a nine year relationship in which I was considered a more masculine person, with a gay man. I love him so much, but we’ve learned that as a trans woman, what interests me doesn’t necessarily reflect in a gay man. So we had some amazing conversations to redefine our relationship as friends. said Dorfman. Zurkuhlen showed his support for Dorfman’s announcement, posting on Instagram; So much love. You are beautiful and you are fully you. OIP staff Do you need support? If you are suffering from anxiety or depression, support and advice is available from: QLife: 1800 184 527 /qlife.org.au(Webchat 3 p.m. – midnight)

QLife is a counseling and referral service for LGBTQIA + people. RELEASED: 9364 6909 /waamh.org.au/[email protected]

Discharged is a trans led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse people. Safety rope: 13 11 14 /lifeline.org.au Beyond the blue: 1300 22 4636 /www.beyondblue.org.au You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

