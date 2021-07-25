10 movie roles written for specific actors who passed the role

Few movie characters are written from scratch, on the contrary, filmmakers often have an idea of ​​the actor they would like them to work with. This can be for a number of reasons, including past relationships, but mainly because the actors have a recognizable flair that makes them suitable for specific characters. It’s not exactly a cast scenario; it has more to do with the director’s vision than anything else.

There have been countless situations where the actor in question has turned down the role for whatever reason, be it past conflicts, lack of interest, or simply not believing in the film’s strengths. . Interestingly, their acting replacements have, on occasion, exceeded expectations and portrayed the role much better than the initial choice.

ten Claudette Colbert Could Have Been Margo Channing All About Eve (1950)

One of Bette Davis’ greatest performances is the chain-steaming, gin-mouthed, literal drama queen Margo Channinga, who converts the entirety of All about Eve in his personal character arc.

However, director Mankiewicz went through a list of choices before landing on Bette Davis, like Susan Hayward, Ingrid Bergman, Barbara Stanwyck, Marlene Dietrich, and more. Hollywood Screwball superstar Claudette Colbert accepted the role, although she was forced to give up due to injury. In any case, Bette Davis took Margo Channing beyond Mankiewicz’s vision.

9 Mel Gibson Thought Maximus Should Go To A Young Gladiator Actor (2000)

Maximus Decimus Meridius is the protagonist of Gladiator, played by the inimitable Russell Crowe with huge success. And yet, it looks like Mel Gibson was originally meant to be Maximus, but the actor turned down the role because he felt it should be played by someone younger.

His decision makes sense, considering he was in his mid-forties at the time (Crowe was a decade younger), but it’s unfortunate that Gibson refused to portray such a powerful character.

8 Emma Watson & Miles Teller Were The Top La La Land Choices (2016)

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone did La La Land their own, with several critics calling Stone “reason enough to see La La Land”. Other than a few comments about the weak choreography, there is no reason to believe that Miles Teller and Emma Watson could have improved the film any further.

Teller’s withdrawal was tied to the process of negotiating his contract, while Watson chose the character of Belle in the live-action. The beauty and the Beast (2017) instead. Conversely, Ryan Gosling almost played the Beast, so there you go.

7 Michelle Pfeiffer and Meg Ryan turned down Clarice Starling The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)

Director JonathanDemme never wanted Jodie Foster to play Clarice Starling in Thesilenceofthelambsbecause apparently she was “such a Californian person.” He approached Michelle Pfeiffer and Meg Ryan, who both rejected the offer due to the morally ambiguous themes in Thesilenceofthelambs.

On the other hand, Jodie Foster had been in contention for the role ever since she read Thomas Harris’s book, ultimately winning an Oscar for her incredible work.

6 John Lithgow still regrets not playing Joker Batman (1989)

at Tim Burton Batman turned out to be a huge box office draw, earning more than ten times its production budget, all things considered. Part of that success was due to Michael Keaton’s Batman and Jack Nicholson’s Joker, a combustible combination that has worked, from audiences to critics, across the board.

Of the many actors Burton envisioned, John Lithgow was the only one who actually tried to convince the director to not by selecting it as Batmanthe mean one. The actor, to this day, regrets his decision.

5 Leonardo DiCaprio Rejected Huge Salary American Psycho (2000)

American psychopath Director Mary Harron expected her lead star to be Christian Bale, a deal the two made before filming. However, Lionsgate wanted to launch Leonardo DiCaprio or Edward Norton, claiming that Bale did not have enough power.

On the flip side, Harron speculated that DiCaprio’s very romantic lead roles would clash with the depraved personality of Patrick Bateman. DiCaprio asked for $ 21 million, but still left the set due to artistic differences. After a series of complicated events involving multiple directors and actors, the Harron-Bale combo returned and took control of American psychopath.

4 John Travolta chose to do Pulp Fiction Forrest Gump (1994)

John Travolta’s performances in Saturday night fever (1977) andSwitch off (1978) proved the actor’s incredibly versatile range, but it still wouldn’t have looked good had he played the main character in Forrest Gump.

Travolta’s characters, even the protagonists, have a coarse texture, a texture that may have been difficult to sand down to match Forrest’s soft sensibility. Hanks is without a doubt the best possible choice for the role, so perhaps it was for the best that Travolta turned him down in favor of pulp Fiction (1994).

3 Gwyneth Paltrow and many others didn’t want to be Rose Dawson Titanic (1997)

Having an exhilarating love story set against the backdrop of the biggest passenger ship disaster in history was no small feat for anyone involved in the creation of Titanic. As such, casting the ideal Rose Dawson became a crucial task for director James Cameron, who initially preferred experienced actors: Winona Ryder, Reese Witherspoon, Claire Danes and Gwyneth Paltrow.

None of them showed interest, as Kate Winslet literally went on a crusade to persuade Cameron of her suitability for the role of Rose Dawson, ultimately gaining her trust.

2 Jack Nicholson wanted Michael Corleone to be played by Italian actor The Godfather (1972)

Michael Corleone of Al Pacino is a central character in Francis Ford Coppola’s cinematic masterpiece, The Godfather. Before it was all stuck in the contract, however, accomplished actors like Martin Sheen, James Caan and Dustin Hoffman auditioned for the role.

Director Francis Ford Coppola had his eyes on Jack Nicholson, but the latter turned down the role of Michael Corleone because he believed “Italians should play Italians”. Al Pacino went on to win several prestigious acting nominations for his performance.

1 Marilyn Monroe passed on Holly Golightly to maintain her image Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Truman Capote, the author of Breakfast at Tiffany’s, always expected her Holly Golightly to be played by Marilyn Monroe, given the actor and character share more than a few life experiences.

As such, it disappointed Capote when she turned down the role to protect her image, allowing Audrey Hepburn to step into the cast. It doesn’t matter that Monroe’s Holly would have been better than Hepburn’sBreakfast at Tiffany’swould have beenfantastic, anyway.

