The arrest of the husband of Shilpa Shetty’s businessman Raj Kundra in a pornography-related case caused the city to talk last week. Comedian and actor Sunil Pal who rose to fame with his Great Indian Laughter Challenge victory in 2005 also weighed in on the recent arrest and also dived into a web series like The family man and Mirzapur and criticized people for taking advantage of lenient censorship on digital platforms.

While speaking to the media at an event, Sunil Pal was asked about his views on the arrest of Raj Kundras and the comedian disagreed with his opinions. He said in Hindi: Whatever happens, it had to happen, and it was necessary. I say this because grown-ups, whether it’s web series or other places, take advantage of the lack of censorship. The web series produced these days cannot be watched at home. I would specifically like to point out that I really hate 3-4 people like Manoj Bajpayee. As tall as an actor Manoj Bajpayee is, I have never seen a more badtameez and gira hua insaan (rude and scum of a person). The country has awarded you the President Award and what are you doing for the family audience? You do a web series where the woman is having an affair with another man and you have an affair elsewhere, the underage girl talks about her boyfriend, and the little boy behaves older than his age. Is this what a family looks like? Now they’ve stopped the season and people are wondering what happened at Lonavala. What is happening? All of this has to happen. What do you have left to show? Sunil Pal was referring to Raj and DK’s popular Amazon Prime Video original series, The Family Man, Season 1. Season 2 of the show was released in June of this year.

“Then there is the Mirzapur show done by rude people. I hate them a lot. All of this should be banned because even this is porn. Porn is not just about what we see, but there is also thoughts porn, ”he said. added.

Sunil Pal further praised the police for dismantling such pornographic rackets. He also accused the owners of large digital platforms of spreading dirt and said those people should be put in a room and beaten for 100 days.

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee says he won’t limit himself to any medium until he gets to work on great content

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.