Today’s list of famous birthdays for July 25, 2021 includes celebrity Matt LeBlanc





Best Celebrity Birthdays July 25, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Matt LeBlanc and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning one year older on July 25, and learn an interesting fact about each one. Model Iman attends the Hulu documentary premiere of “Hillary” at DGA New York Theater on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Model and actress Iman turns 66 Fun fact: appeared in the music video for Michael Jackson’s song Remember the Time Actor Matt LeBlanc speaks during the ceremony honoring actor Stacy Keach with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 31, 2019 in Hollywood. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit to read FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images)AFP via Getty Images Actor Matt LeBlanc turns 54 Fun fact: from the suburbs of Boston in Newton Tom Ellis, left to right, Tricia Helfer and DB Woodside attend the “Gotham / Lucifer” panel during the Fox Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on Monday, August 8, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP DB Woodside actor turns 52 Fun fact: directed an episode of the upcoming Lucifer season finale Meg Donnelly, actor of the ABC television series “American Housewife,” poses during the ABC Television Critics Association’s Winter 2020 Press Tour on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Actress Meg Donnelly turns 20 Fun fact: Voiced Scream, an enemy of Spider-Man in an episode of the animated series More celebrities with birthdays today The Seekers singer-guitarist Bruce Woodley is 79 years old. The Yardbirds drummer Jim McCarty is 78 years old. Earth, Wind and Fire bassist Verdine White is 70 years old. The Pogues guitarist Jem Finer is 66 years old. Cartoonist Ray Billingsley (Curtis) is 64 years old. Sonic Youth guitarist Thurston Moore is 63. Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian is 62 years old. Country singer Marty Brown is 56 years old. Actor Illeana Douglas is 56 years old. Actor Wendy Raquel Robinson (TVs Grand Hotel, The Steve Harvey Show) is 54 years old. Cellist Paavo Lotjonen from Apocalyptica is 53 years old. Actor Miriam Shor (Swingtown, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) is 50 years old. Actor David Denman (Parenthood, The Office) is 48 years old. Actor Jay R. Ferguson (Mad Men) is 47 years old. Actor James Lafferty (One Tree Hill) is 36 years old. Actress Shantel VanSanten (One Tree Hill) is 36 years old. Actor Michael Welch (Twilight films, TV Joan of Arcadia) is 34 years old. Actress Linsey Godfrey (The Bold and the Beautiful) is 33 years old. Classical singer Faryl Smith is 26 years old. Actor Mason Cook (Speechless TVs) is 21. Actor Pierce Gagnon (One Tree Hill) is 16. Other popular or historic birthdays on July 25 Henry Knox, American general and namesake of Ft. Knox Flora Adams Darling, Founder – Daughters of the American Revolution Woody Strode, actor Estelle Getty, actress NBA star Nate Thurmond Walter Payton, NFL running back Brad Renfro, actor with the Associated Press and HistoryOrb.com Fun Facts About Past Celebrities (Associated Press) Fun facts about celebrities Gal gadot Emilia clarke Sophie turner Jason momoa Danielle Fishel and the cast of Boy Meets World Chris Hemsworth Amanda Seyfried Kat dennings Robert Downey Jr. Alyson hannigan Tiffani Amber Thiessen Miley Cyrus Emma Stone Seth Mac Farlane Marc Hamill Jennifer Lawrence and Mila Kunis David Hasselhoff Lindsay Lohan Natalie Portman George clooney Sarah Michelle Gellar Emma watson Alec baldwin Jenna fischer Kate mara Jennifer aniston Alain Alda Betty Blanche Dave matthews Danica McKellar Taylor Swift Britney spears Bill nye Scarlett johansson Rachel McAdams Demi Moore Julia robert An Overview Of Lists Of Fun Facts Related To Movies And TV (Associated Press) Fun facts about movies and TV and more In memory : Celebrities who died in 2020 | 2019 | 2018 15 celebrities who appeared on Saved By the Bell 10 famous directors who shot episodes of The Office 15 fun facts about The Office The Royal Family: Who’s Next on the British Throne? 30 celebrities who were guest stars on The Office 88 Canadian-born celebrities Oscars hosts since 1989 25 fun facts about friends | 25 celebrities who appeared on Friends 25 actors you didn’t know were on Game of Thrones 25 actors you didn’t know appeared in Boy Meets World The MCU timeline: from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame 15 fun facts about Napoleon Dynamite to celebrate his 15th birthday 20 fun facts about actually love More fun facts about the movie: Dirty dance | to shout | Romeo + Juliet | The Grand Lebowski | I know what you did last summer | The phantom menace Relive your childhood with these 120 Hanna-Barbera cartoons Want to see more celebrity birthdays as well as other fun stuff? Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cleveland.com/entertainment/2021/07/todays-famous-birthdays-list-for-july-25-2021-includes-celebrity-matt-leblanc.html

