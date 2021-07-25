Entertainment
Audrey Hepburns’ sons recall their upbringing outside of Hollywood: “The most precious thing was family”
It was in 1967 that Audrey Hepburn, one of Hollywood’s highest-paid women, stepped away from her stellar acting career to take on a completely different role than being a full-time mom.
The beloved movie star turned humanitarian welcomed a son named Sean Hepburn Ferrer in 1960, followed by Luca Dotti in 1970.
“My mother was very present to pick me up from school, worrying about education, things like that,” Dotti, 51, recalled recently. Closer every week.
Hepburn Ferrer, 60, told the outlet that it wouldn’t be until his teenage years that the film producer discovered his mother’s films.
“I was back home in Switzerland,” he said. “[I found that] my mother kept all of her prizes, movie memorabilia, costumes and photographs in the attic. This is how I discovered his films for the first time. “
Hepburn Ferrer has said that despite her success in Hollywood, family always comes first for her mother.
“When I had to go to school and couldn’t travel anymore to be with her on set, she gave up her career,” he said. “She felt the most precious thing was family.”
Hepburn Ferrer told the outlet that his mother had happily settled “green and content” into domestic life on a Swiss farm.
“I think she was very happy at home with her dogs and her cooking,” he explained. “Her secret to happiness was simple and unpretentious. She had a nice house, picked fruit and made jams, ran dogs in the fields, drank a whiskey at five, and cooked a nice plate of pasta. It wasn’t. not complicated.”
“She loved having conversations while walking,” Dotti rang, who added that Hepburn spent much of his free time tending to his garden.
“The joy of seeing bloom after a harsh winter in Switzerland, we have harsh winters, that’s something she really liked to share with us,” he said.
Hepburn died in 1993 at the age of 63 from cancer. Her last screen role was that of an angel in Steven Spielberg’s 1989 film “Always”.
In December, Hepburn Ferrer described his normal upbringing to Fox News.
“You know, we weren’t a Hollywood family,” he said at the time. “I didn’t grow up in a house with movie theaters and my mom didn’t act like a movie star. I later realized she was different when there were paparazzi while she was coming. pick me up from school. I remember there were two black and white TV channels. Every once in a while people would say, listen, your mothers on TV. But as a young child you didn’t don’t really worry about these things. “
However, it couldn’t be denied how much of a big impact Hepburn had as a movie icon. And today, her legacy continues to influence new stars.
“I remember in the months [before her death] we got thousands of letters – enough to fill 25 lawn and leaf garbage bags – just filled with recovery notes, books – you name it, “Hepburn Ferrer said.” And on the day of his funeral, he was estimated that there were over 25,000 people in the streets of this small village in Switzerland. “
“As far as you can see, there were cars parked everywhere full of people wanting to pay their respects,” he continued. “It was like a rock concert. We all grew up [up] thinking it was nice to have a mom who was also an actress. But the realization of the impact she had on the world came much later. “
“I remember [after she died] I opened the old projector and hung a sheet in the attic and watched his movies at night, ”he shared.“ This realization came after his passing. Not only did she represent beauty and elegance inside and out, but all the work she did at the end of her life touched so many people. She created this extraordinary legacy. “
