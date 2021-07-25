Malaika Arora becomes “uff” as Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck kisses in new photos, hails singer as “queen” | Bollywood





Malaika Arora has shared her reaction to the latest photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The international singer, on the occasion of her 52nd birthday, took to Instagram to share a series of photos of a yacht. Jennifer wore an orange bikini, hat and floral sarong. The series included a photo of Ben and Jennifer sharing a kiss, confirming rumors of their relationship. She had shared the post with the caption, “5 2 what’s it like” Taking to Instagram Stories, Malaika Arora shared the photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kissing with the caption “ufffffff” and a fiery emoji. She also shared a solo photo of Jennifer and called her “Queen”. Malaika Arora reacts to new photos of Jennifer Lopez. Not only Malaika but her sister Amrita Arora also called Jennifer a queen. Sharing the same solo photo of Jennifer as Malaika, Amrita said, “I’m just going to leave that here …. Queen.” Neelam Kothari, who was recently seen on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, also shared the photo and called the singer inspiration. She wrote: “52 !! Age is just a number … she is my inspiration.” Jennifer also received love from fans around the world. Although her fit physique caught the attention of Bollywood, fans of Jennifer and Ben were thrilled to officially see them together again. Jen and Ben got engaged in 2002 but separated in 2004. They starred in the movies Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their wedding to 2003, days before they were ready to walk down the aisle and formally separate in January 2004. Also Read: Milind Soman Mixes Priya Maliks Gold Medal With Tokyo Olympics, Won’t Delete Tweet: Ok To Make A Mistake Meanwhile, Malaika, 47, also inspires fitness fans. The actor and TV personality swears by his fitness routine. She is often seen leaving her yoga studio after an intense workout. She once revealed that she didn’t miss a workout, not even on vacation. Speaking to a leading daily about his missed workouts, Malaika said, “I rarely do this. Even when I travel I try to find classes I can sign up for and participate in. So it is very rare that I don’t do anything. Otherwise it’s just an integral part of my life, where I have to do yoga everyday.

