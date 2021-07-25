Commemoration of the anniversary of the death of veteran Egyptian actor Farouk el Fishawy





CAIRO – July 25, 2021: Veteran Egyptian actor Farouk el-Fishawy has died at the age of 67 from cancer. Before his death, Fishawy revealed on October 3, 2018 during the opening of the 34th edition of the Alexandria Mediterranean Film Festival that he had cancer. After being honored, he said his doctor informed him of the news, adding that he would face the disease strongly, and treat it as just a headache. “I will beat the disease with determination and will, and next year I will be here again at the same festival,” Fishawy told attendees. Fishawy has suffered a severe deterioration in his health over the past few days and has gone into a deep coma. His latest work was his participation in the hit Egyptian play “King Lear” alongside prominent actor Yehia el-Fakharani. The play was staged at the Cairo Show Theater in the Fifth Colony. It should be noted that Fishawy performed on stage after an 18-year hiatus; his pre-final play was “El-Nas Eli Fel Tales” in 2001 for veteran playwright Osama Anwar Okasha. “King Lear” stars Yehia el-Fakharani, Rania Farid Shawky and Riham Abdel Ghafour, among others. Fishawy is a famous Egyptian actor and producer. He was married to Egyptian actress Somaya el-Alfy. His son Ahmed el-Fishawy is one of the eminent actors of modern Egyptian cinema. He has already received the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Fishawy was also honored at the fourth edition of the Khartoum Arab Film Festival which took place October 20-25 in Sudan. The National Theater Festival, under the chairmanship of Ahmed Abdel Aziz, announced the honoring of Fishawy during its 12th edition, the launch of which is scheduled for August 17.

