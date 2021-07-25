Heels Sneak Peek Proves Actors Made Their Own Wrestling Moves





Video evidence proves that the cast members of Starz’s upcoming wrestling drama Heels performed their own in-ring stunts.

The actors portraying professional wrestlers on Starz’sHeels the series go beyond the simple role, but perform their own stunts on the mat. Starz recently posted a video of the stars of the upcoming show as they walk viewers through a quick intro to what they can expect from their characters’ exploits in and out of the ring. “I think fans will be delighted to see that the .. The actors do a lot of their own stunts,” said James Harrison, former NFL linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Harrison has been selected to play Apocalypse in the series. , having earned acting credits in CBS TO CRUSH., among other titles. “Training for the series has been really fun for me.” RELATED: Heels Trailer: Stephen Amell Battles Demons, Legacy & His Brother “Everyone’s body has gone through a little transformation,” said Stephen Amell, who was cast as Jack Spade in 2019. Expanding on this point, writer and executive producer Michael Waldron urged viewers, “Watch these guys in the ring. They ‘it’s amazing. They look great. They look like professional wrestlers. They do those stunts. “ Ready to take on the role of star wrestler Rooster Robbins, Allen Maldonado said: “I’ve really learned to find real joy in wrestling, so I’m excited for every match to do the ridiculous stunts they ask of me, not of question. ” Maldonado is a filmmaker as well as an actor with multiple film and television credits, playing Curtis in Blackish and Bobby in The last OG RELATED: Heels Showrunner Also Plays Stephen Amell’s On-Screen Nemesis According to Alexander Ludwig, known as AceSpade in the series, “After doing this for God knows how many months, there is nothing wrong about it.” Ludwig, a Canadian actor, stood out with his portrayal of Cato in The hunger Games. After being a competitive freestyle skier and embarking on the adventure of skydiving, he spoke about the importance wrestling can have for people, saying, “This is their liberation … I would say that’s what wrestling is for a lot of people. It’s just another wonderful form of entertainment. “ “You really don’t know what’s going to happen, but it’s going to be loud and things are going to break,” saidThread Chris Bauer, who will play the role of talent scout and former wrestler Wild Bill Hancock. Set in rural Georgia, Heels provides insight into the figures and fanatics of the small town struggle in their true element. “It takes you inside the wrestling ring in a way you’ve never been before, and there’s a lot going on behind the scenes that is just as fascinating as what you see there in it. ring, “said Waldron. Heelswas created by Michael Waldron and stars Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Alison Luff, Chris Bauer, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, Kelli Berglund, Mary McCormack and David James Elliott. It’s set to premiere August 15 on Starz. KEEP READING: Heels: The Set Of Season 1 Of Stephen Amell’s Wrestling Drama Source: Youtube Bart Simpson kills family in Edward Gorey Halloween shorts

