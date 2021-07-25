Whispering Oaks Hosts Customer Appreciation Event | New





SUNBURY An Appreciation Day was held at Whispering Oaks Vineyard on Saturday. The customer appreciation event, held from noon to 9 p.m. at the winery at 1306 Route 61 outside Sunbury, drew crowds for shows, food, wine and beer and a nightly fireworks display to top off the evening. This month marks Whispering Oaks’ fifth year in business. This is by far our biggest event, said co-owner Ryan Bonney. We have a lot of people who come to support us. The same groups that we have now are the same that we had when we opened. The past five years have been interesting, especially with COVID-19 affecting event activities, he said. This has boosted our wine sales, said Bonney. We started shipping wine during COVID and entered two farmers markets during COVID. Bonney said he looks forward to the next five years in business. Scott and Kathy Jabs, from Barto, and Elaine and Jack Jabs, from East Greenville, traveled over two hours to reach the cellar. We were here for a photoshoot at the Elysburg Gun Club and now we were hopping on the wine, Scott Jabs said. It’s nice. It’s amazing, said Kathy Jabs. I look forward to the music. Elaine Jabs said she loved wine, especially peach. Dan and Rose Weber, of Shamokin Dam, set up their camping chairs in the lawn to listen to LeBlanc and Messano entertain the crowds. It’s a great location, there are great hosts, said Dan Weber. Were big fans of the group. I just love them, said Rose Weber. Candice Townsend, of Danville, and Jenn Groller, of Elysburg, said they have been to Whispering Oaks for other events and weddings. The wine is really delicious, said Townsend. It is a great outdoor event to come and hang out with friends. Groller noted that the atmosphere is top notch. The staff are always friendly and accommodating, she says. Entertainment included LeBanc and Messano, Runaway Stroller and Kinsey. The other co-owners are Tracey Bonny, Brian and Jacki Cunningham, TJ and Susanne Cunningham, Glenn and Diana Cunningham and Charles and Linda Costello.

