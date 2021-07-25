Olympic Games diary: communication errors will not eclipse the Hollywood end for Anna Kiesenhofer



Exclusive to members Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great benefits.

Long before the pros were allowed to race, the Olympics were all about amateur competition.

That changed in 1996, at least for professional cyclists, but on Sunday Anna Kiesenhofer reconfirmed the Olympic spirit with a stunning solo victory that toppled the top professional cyclists in the elite women’s road race.

” It’s incredible. I couldn’t believe it, ”said the Austrian. “Even when I crossed the line, it was like, ‘Is it done now? Should I keep driving? ‘ Incredible!”

Read also: Kiesenhofer surprises favorites with long-distance breakaway

Kiesenhofer’s fairytale victory, however, is overshadowed by growing controversy over real-time split times, with the favorite Dutch pre-race team and others believing they were running for the medal of or in the last kilometers, not for second place.

Interesting to read this debate on the race of women. My opinion ? The runners do 70 days of racing a year with radios, then on a magical day, they get kidnapped. And they have to read scribbled chalk 100 yards in the back of a motorcycle while their heart rate is at maximum. What could possibly go wrong? – Jonathan Vaughters (@Vaughters) July 25, 2021

Silver medalist Annemiek van Vleuten celebrated at the finish line, believing he had just won the gold medal, only to be told she was actually the silver medalist.

A clearly disappointed Van Vleuten was able to hide her dismay by saying: “we have not won anything”.

“When I crossed the finish line I thought I had won,” said van Vleuten. “Now the three of us are here and we are wondering who really won. I’m disgusted about it, of course.

Read also: Dutch defeated by communication failure in road racing

Reigning Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen said the team also shared the burden of responsibility for making sure they knew what was happening during the race, even though they did not have a race radio.

“The worst part is that it is because of the (lack) of information,” she said. “Of course it also depends on us, maybe we should have asked for more. … The only information we had was that of the car or motorbike that was passing every 10 minutes or so. someone told me that [Poland’s Anna Plichta] was in front, so when I caught up with her I thought we were in the lead.

When two latecomers were brought back about 4 km from the finish, the Dutch and many others in the peloton thought they were the last of the breakaways and that the gold was up for grabs.

Why the error?

In Olympic competitions, such as World Championships and other international races, racing radios are not allowed. Racers are given time checks of team cars, racing bikes and sometimes fans on the side of the road.

Anna Kiesenhofer, cyclist, turned university, became Olympic champion in her debut and after spending an entire day at the forefront. Not bad for someone who walked in without a sales team contract. That’s what the Games are for me. # Tokyo2020 #Olympic Games – Sophie Smith (@ SophieSmith86) July 25, 2021

In a way, the threads and egos have been crossed.

Van Vleuten and others believed they were running for gold, but Kiesenhofer was already on the right track and close to securing one of the most moving road victories in Olympic history.

Kiesenhofer, meanwhile, was alone at the finish line with only a handful of her competitors congratulating her, in part because no one knew exactly what had happened.

Even when it became apparent to others that she had just won gold, television cameras after the race only showed a few of her opponents congratulating her.

“I was just trying to hit the line. My legs were completely empty, ”Kiesenhofer said. “I have never emptied so much in my life. I almost couldn’t pedal anymore. I felt like there was no energy in my legs.

Kiesenhofer, who last raced as a pro in 2017, hit the road with a daring pistol attack and, along with his escaped comrades, racked up a 10-minute lead halfway through the race. The heavily favored Dutch, who had won the previous two gold medals, were slow to get started.

Doctor of mathematics, former ski jumper -Daniel Friebe (@friebos) July 25, 2021

And the rest, as the saying goes, is history.

The 30-year-old semi-pro Austrian has an incredible story.

She only raced one professional season, in 2017 with Lotto Soudal Ladies, but after losing her contract she continued to train and race. She also earned a doctorate in mathematics along the way.

She won a stage at Mont Ventoux during the Tour de l’Ardche 2016, her only other major international victory before Sunday.

Mont Ventoux and an Olympic gold medal talk about choosing targets.

Its underdog, the gold medal that ended Hollywood on Sunday, reflects what the Olympics are and should be.

“Anna Kiesenhofer studied mathematics at the Technical University of Vienna. She then studied at the University of Cambridge. She obtained a four-year doctorate at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia and graduated in 2016.” Alternative wiki: “Too talented.” – Daniel Lloyd (@ daniellloyd1) July 25, 2021

Anna Kiesenhofer writes Austrian Olympic history

Not only did she shake up pre-race favorites, but Kiesenhofer made Austrian Olympic history at the Summer Games.

She is only the second Austrian to win a medal in cycling in an Olympic discipline. The first one? All the way back to 1896, when Adolf Schmal won a gold and two bronze medals in track cycling 125 years ago.

She is also the first Austrian gold medalist at the Summer Games since 2004, when Kate Allen won gold in the women’s triathlon and two others won gold in sailing.

Although Austria is a major player in the Winter Games, Austria doesn’t win much gold once the snow has melted. She is only the fourth Austrian woman to win a gold medal in a competition at the Summer Games.

Now this is the story.

Podium records also for van Vleuten and Longo Borghini

At 38, Annemiek van Vleuten is the oldest woman to win an Olympic medal in the women’s road race, surpassing the mark held by French legend Jeannie Longo-Ciprelli, who was 37 when she won gold. in 1996.

With bronze, Elisa Longo Borghini, also third in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, becomes the fourth female cyclist to win two medals in the Olympic road race since 1984. Longo-Ciprelli, Emma Johansson and Monique Knol also won two medals in female road race.

Mathieu van der Poel hopes to go from yellow to gold

All eyes will be on Mathieu van der Poel during Monday’s elite men’s mountain bike race in Izu.

Van der Poel won the second stage of the Tour de France, and spent six days in the leader’s yellow jersey before leaving the Tour earlier to prepare for the Olympics.

“It’s the biggest sporting event. It would be very cool to wear the title of Olympic champion, ”van der Poel said this week.

Van der Poel has placed the Olympic Games at the center of his ambitions and has tried to balance road races and some off-road events in his busy schedule which also includes cyclocross.

The 2019 European mountain bike champion has achieved 10 World Cup victories in the past two years and was top of the World Cup standings when he left to prepare for the Tour.

Now he is hoping there was enough time to transition back to earth after lighting up the Tour’s first week.

“It’s very difficult to just change,” he said. “I came out of the Tour in very good form and then took a little rest before starting to train specifically on mountain biking.

“The level will be high and I haven’t competed in mountain biking since Nove Mesto, so it’s also a question mark for me,” he said. “With the team, I prepared as best as possible. I have to do it with the legs I have.

Michael Woods “somewhat satisfied” with fifth place in road race

Michael Woods was happy but wanted more in Saturday’s men’s road race, where he finished fifth in the grueling race, narrowly missing the medals.

“I tried to run as aggressively as possible. I needed a separation to get a medal. I attacked as much as I could, because I wasn’t going to beat [Wout van Aert]”said Woods.” I tried everything, but van Aert stopped everything. He was just too strong.

Fifth was Canada’s best Olympic result in the men’s race since Steven Bauer won silver at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, and Michael Barry finished ninth in Beijing in 2008.

“It was a great course. The heat was exceptionally important, but (it was a) incredible course, I loved it,” said Woods. “I’m pretty happy. No medal unfortunately, but I had a good race so I can’t be disappointed.”

Next: men’s mountain bike

The world’s best mountain bikers converge in Izu on Monday for the elite men’s Olympic mountain bike race.

Mathieu van der Poel and Tom Pidcock will look to shake up full-time mountain bikers on their terrain. Christopher Blevins will line up for USA Cycling.

Read also:

The race starts at 3:00 p.m. local time.