Readings Ricky Gervais has gone from humble gardener to Hollywood legend

From humble gardener to Hollywood superstar to radio presenter, pop star, stand-up comedian and TV screenwriter Ricky Gervais has done it all.

Born in 1961 in the now demolished Battle Hospital in Reading, the star of Office was the son of Canadian soldier Jerry Gervais and Eva Sophia, whom Jerry met during a power outage during World War II.

His mother worked hard to support the family, Ricky said, taking out loans to make sure he and his three siblings could have a merry Christmas every year.

He attended Whitley Park Infants and Junior Schools, before moving to Ashmead Comprehensive School.

In 1980 he spent a sabbatical year working as a gardener at the University of Reading, after which he went to study biology at University College London.

But after just two weeks he switched to philosophy, something he would return to much later in his career, as a staunch defender of science and reason.









As a student, Ricky met Jane Fallon (who became a television producer and later a nominated author), with whom he has been in a relationship since 1982.

He also met his friend Bill Macrae, with whom he formed the new wave pop duo Seona Dancing. Their single More to Lose only reached 117 on the UK charts, but was a huge hit in the Philippines. He then led the rock band Suede, until their fame surpassed his own.

Ricky had also worked as an Assistant Events Manager at the University of London Union, before moving to Xfm radio station as Speech Manager, in 1996.

There, he passes an interview for an assistant by tearing the first CV from the pile. The CV belonged to Stephen Merchant, with whom Ricky would go on to create The Office.

But before he found transatlantic success with this show, which saw him offered (and often turned down) roles in many Hollywood blockbusters, Ricky and Stephen would contribute comedy skits to shows on the BBC and ITV. .

In 1998, Rickys made his television debut, as David Bowie-obsessed Clive Meadows, on Channel 4’s new comedy showcase. Humor lab .

He then appeared in the late night series Channel 4 The 11 o’clock show in 1999, which propelled him and co-animates Sacha Baron Cohen and Mackenzie Crook in the public eye.





Meanwhile, Ricky was practicing his stand-up comedy. It would really start with his success Rubbernecker show (with Jimmy Carr, Robin Ince and Stephen Merchant) at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2001.

National stand-up tours Animals (2003), Politics (2004) and Fame (2007) would follow, when a weekend radio show on Xfm and Office had made familiar names of Ricky and Stephen.

Rickys’ most famous creation began in 1999 as The seedy boss , a seven-minute short film created by Stephen and starring Ricky as David Brent, which they created as part of a BBC production class.

BBC comedy chief Jon Plowman received the tape, which impressed him so much that he ordered a pilot episode of Office of the two rising stars.

Its first series in 2001 garnered little attention, but once viewers started, after DVD covers and releases, there was huge hype for a second season.

This happened in 2003, winning a huge fan base in the UK and two Golden Globe Awards for Best TV Series and Best Actor in a TV Series.







(Image: PA)



The series was remade for Swedish, French, German, Quebec, Brazilian and American audiences, the latter of which opened the door to America for Ricky.

He has since starred in films Most Wanted Muppets (like Dominic Badguy), The invention of lies and Dead city although he said he preferred comedy writing to comedy.

And he’s had plenty of opportunities to do so, writing scripts for almost all of the foreign adaptations of Office as well as follow-up hits Supplements , Life is too short, Derek and After life.

Ricky turned down roles in Pirates of the Caribbean , Mission: Impossible III , The “Da Vinci Code and Ocean’s Thirteen , stating that weeks on hand for a few minutes of cameo is more than he can handle.

Nonetheless, he’s won dozens of Emmy, BAFTA, Banff, RTS, Satellite, and other industry awards, mostly for writing and presenting the Golden Globes on five occasions.

His success earned him a house in Hampstead, London, and an apartment in the historic Brazibon 63 building in New York City.

It also allowed him to support several charities, including Macmillan Cancer Support (his mother died of lung cancer), to which he donated 5,000 which he won in a charity boxing match. in 2002.

True to his philosophical roots, Ricky is an outspoken vegetarian, atheist and humanist, winning the 2019 Richard Dawkins Prize for opposing superstition.

It’s been a meteoric rise for the local boy who once worked as a gardener, but the Reading FC fan has never forgotten his roots in Berkshire.