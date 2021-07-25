Swara Bhasker reacts to meme calling Manika Batra more beautiful than awakened actors like her, Taapsee Pannu | Bollywood





Swara Bhasker reacted to a meme comparing table tennis star Manika Batra with her and Taapsee Pannu. The meme not only called Manika more beautiful but also more talented than Swara and Taapsee. Actors more beautiful than awake like Taapsee or Swara Bhaskar and certainly more talented than them. One and only Manika Batra, he said. In response, Swara shared smiley and nerdy emojis and wrote on Twitter, Congratulations to #ManikaBatra and all the other successful women in all fields !!! On Sunday, 62nd-ranked Manika won against world number 32 Margaryta Pesotska to reach the third round of the women’s singles at the current Tokyo Olympics. She made a remarkable comeback after losing the first two games to win 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7 in a second round match. which lasted 57 minutes. . She meets Austria’s Sofia Polcanova on Monday for a place in the round of 16. Swara has often been the target of trolling. Last month, as her film Veere Di Wedding celebrated three years since its release, she sent a cry to her enemies. Sharing a clip from the movie, she wrote, 3 YEARS OLD (June 01) to birth of an obsession – my nafrati chintus obsession with my fingers! Happy 3rd to the movie that gave birth to an economy: the two rupee per tweet job guarantee program that I apparently started for my #veerediwedding #sakshislays trolls. Read also | Deepika Padukone Drops Monochrome Photo, Ranveer Singh Gushes From Sip Appearance In a previous interview with the Hindustan Times, Swara explained how the harassment of women online is now normalized. We’re dealing with it and we’re almost okay with it. That’s why you see a lot of people’s Twitter timelines, including me, like these streets where men are commenting on women. So what happens to me when I walk the chherkhani or eve-teasing route is exactly what happens to me on my Twitter feed as well, she said. Swara made her Bollywood debut with a small role in Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Guzaarish. She has acted in films such as Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu, Nil Battey Sannata and Veere Di Wedding. (With PTI entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/swara-bhasker-reacts-to-meme-calling-manika-batra-more-beautiful-than-woke-actors-like-her-taapsee-pannu-101627216275970.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos