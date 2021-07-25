Entertainment
Bollywood celebrities who gave up meat and went vegetarians
Bollywood celebrities have always been a major inspiration when it comes to having a healthy lifestyle. Not only that, we are often intrigued by their fitness journey and their diets.
It is believed that eating non-vegetarian food or meat can help to stay in shape. However, a few celebrities have given up on everything for several reasons and have gone vegetarian for life. These actors have been practicing it for some time now. If you’re looking for a change, take a look at these eight celebrities who went vegetarian.
1. Shraddha Kapoor
In 2020, PETA named Shraddha Kapoor the Hottest Vegetarian. She also took to Instagram a few days ago and talked about not consuming meat. Although she received a lot of criticism in the comments, Shraddha remains vegetarian. On her journey, she took inspiration from PETA’s cookbook, and she mentioned that she’s a smart eater but can’t give up food altogether.
2. Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor is not only known for his pristine acting skills, but he’s also someone who has a hardcore fitness regimen. But did you know that even Shahid is a vegetarian? The actor gave up eating meat after reading Brian Hines, Life is Fair. It was given to her by her father, Pankaj Kapur, and her name also appeared in Asia’s Sexiest Vegetarian in 2011.
3. Riteish Deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia became vegetarians a few years ago. The couple also have a business named Imagine the meats, which makes plant-based meat, and it’s a good substitute for non-vegetarian foods. In an article, Riteish said, “I was a die-hard meat eater who went vegetarian 4 years ago. Let me be honest, there have been times I’ve craved the taste. and meat fun. a much happier vegetarian now. I just prefer to imagine meat. “
4. Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan has also been named the Most Prominent Vegetarian Celebrity, not once but three times by PETA. The actor is known for making healthy choices and he mentioned that he has given up meat along with rice, sodas, smoking and alcohol for health reasons.
5. Kangana Ranaut
Kangana was also named in the Hottest Vegetarian PETA title and has given up on meat, despite being born into a typical household that thrives on non-vegetarian food. In an interview, she said: “Spiritually being non-vegetarian was blocking me. It was hard to leave and I won’t say I don’t feel like it, but you can do it with your will.” She also mentioned that she also went vegan, as the dairy products gave her acidity.
6. Aamir Khan
There was a time for Aamir Khan when he liked to eat fish, chicken, eggs and meat. But, after a while, the actor went vegetarian and not only that, he went vegan and also gave up dairy products. This all happened after his ex-wife Kiran Rao showed him a hard-hitting video, and it changed his diet and lifestyle.
7. R Madhavan
For the uninitiated, even R Madhavan is a vegetarian. In fact, he was named “Person of the Year” by PETA. He is passionate about nature and talked about growing tasteful herbs and vegetables in his vegetable garden. Madhavan said in an interview: “I am a vegetarian. When you see what is going on inside a slaughterhouse, I think you will also lose your appetite for animal flesh.”
8. Bhumi Pednekar
No one speaking out about protecting the environment, even Bhumi Pednekar went vegetarian during confinement. In an article, she explained that she has long wanted to become a vegetarian and can finally do so. She also added, “My journey with Climate Warrior has taught me a lot. It has made me more compassionate to other species and made me more humble.”
