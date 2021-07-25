Actors who put on pounds for films, Raj Kundra in custody until 27 and over

What are the trends on the Internet and what is the reason? We will take a look.

* Actors who gain extra pounds to give their characters a realistic look

Actress Kriti Sanon, who is awaiting Mimi’s release, has put on 15 kilos to play the role of a surrogate in the film. Kriti wanted to look real pregnant in the movie, instead of just using prosthetics. She is not alone in the list of actors, who have decided to put on weight for specific characters to give a more realistic look. To name just a few m. Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan is said to have dropped from 68 kilos to 95 kilos to take on the role of Haryanavi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal. And later he reduced to 70 pounds to play the youngest role in sports drama.

Not only did Aamir, Hrithik Roshan who tried out the role of Anand Kumar, a middle-aged math teacher in Super 30, also abandoned his diet plans and workouts in order to fit the character of Anand Kumar.

Vidya Balan also had to put on weight for The Dirty Picture. She had apparently gained 12 pounds to look like the mermaid of yesteryear, Silk Smitha.

Last but not least, Priyanka Chopra must have put on a few pounds for her older character in 7 Khoon Maaf.