Entertainment
Actors who put on pounds for films, Raj Kundra in custody until 27 and over
What are the trends on the Internet and what is the reason? We will take a look.
* Actors who gain extra pounds to give their characters a realistic look
Actress Kriti Sanon, who is awaiting Mimi’s release, has put on 15 kilos to play the role of a surrogate in the film. Kriti wanted to look real pregnant in the movie, instead of just using prosthetics. She is not alone in the list of actors, who have decided to put on weight for specific characters to give a more realistic look. To name just a few m. Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan is said to have dropped from 68 kilos to 95 kilos to take on the role of Haryanavi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal. And later he reduced to 70 pounds to play the youngest role in sports drama.
Not only did Aamir, Hrithik Roshan who tried out the role of Anand Kumar, a middle-aged math teacher in Super 30, also abandoned his diet plans and workouts in order to fit the character of Anand Kumar.
Vidya Balan also had to put on weight for The Dirty Picture. She had apparently gained 12 pounds to look like the mermaid of yesteryear, Silk Smitha.
Last but not least, Priyanka Chopra must have put on a few pounds for her older character in 7 Khoon Maaf.
Sources
2/ https://www.nationalheraldindia.com/videos/bollywood-wrap-actors-who-put-on-kilos-for-films-raj-kundra-in-police-custody-till-27-more
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]