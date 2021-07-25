Aaliyah Kashyap Says She Has Complete Hate For Talking About Sex, Pregnancy And Drugs With Her Father Anurag Kashyap On Video | Bollywood





Content creator Aaliyah Kashyap opened up about the responses she had to her video with her father, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She said she was completely hateful from people who found it inappropriate for her to discuss topics such as sex, pregnancy and drugs with her father. Last month, in a video posted to her YouTube channel, Aaliyah Kashyap asked Anurag Kashyap embarrassing questions sent by fans. Among other things, she asked him his take on premarital sex, how he would react if she told him she was pregnant and if weed is okay. During an appearance on Zooms By Invite Only, Aaliyah said that I have received a lot of messages from people saying how good it is to see such a progressive parent. People have questions and they are too afraid to ask their parents, so it’s good for them to have a way to get their questions answered. But there is also the other side – people who are a little more sheltered or reserved who are not very comfortable with it. See also: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas raise a toast, flash wide smiles in an unseen photo from a trip to Miami You should have seen the comments on the video I made with my dad. Theres like these, I don’t even know what people came to on my Full-on Hate channel. Because sex and pregnancy and drugs and blah blah blah. They were just like, how can you tell your parents about it? You should be ashamed of yourself, she added. In a previous video shared on her YouTube channel, Aaliyah opened up about her equation with her parents and said they were more like friends to her. I am very open with my parents. My parents are like my best friends. My parents, when I was growing up, always wanted to have a relationship where it felt more like friendship than a strict parent-child relationship because that way I wouldn’t be sneaking around doing things. , she said.

