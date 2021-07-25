Cynthia Erivo opens up about her Hollywood Bowl debut and Barbra Streisand’s influence – press telegram

Cynthia Erivo is a very busy woman.

The acclaimed actress and singer makes her Hollywood Bowl debut on Friday, July 30, singing songs from legendary vocals from Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald to Nina Simone and Aretha franklin.

Represent this last icon in National Geographic Channel’s “Genius: Aretha” just earned Erivo an Emmy nomination for Best Actress in a Limited Series.

Actress and singer Cynthia Erivo makes her Hollywood Bowl debut as a singer on Friday, July 30, 2021. (Photo by Terrell Mullin)

Cynthia Erivo released her debut album in September 2021, shortly after making her headlining debut at the Hollywood Bow. (Photo courtesy of Verve Records)

Actress and singer Cynthia Erivo makes her Hollywood Bowl debut as a singer on Friday, July 30, 2021. (Photo by Terrell Mullin)

Aretha Franklin (foreground), played by Cynthia Erivo, rehearsing with backing singers played by Kameelah Williams, Patrice Covington as Erma Franklin and Erika Jerry in National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha”. Erivo makes his headlining debut at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, July 30, 2021. (Photo courtesy of National Geographic / Richard DuCree)

Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin recording at Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, in National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha”. She makes her headlining debut at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, July 30, 2021. (Photo courtesy of National Geographic / Richard DuCree)

Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman in a scene from “Harriet”. Erivo makes her Hollywood Bowl debut as a singer on Friday, July 30, 2021 (Glen Wilson / Focus Features via AP)

Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman in a scene from “Harriet”. Erivo makes her Hollywood Bowl debut as a singer on Friday, July 30, 2021 (Glen Wilson / Focus Features via AP)

Cynthia Erivo attends the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood. She makes her headlining debut at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, July 30. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo performs at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood. She makes her headlining debut at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, July 30. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo, center, and the cast of “The Color Purple”, the musical for which Erivo won a Tony Award. She’s coming to the Hollywood Bowl for a concert on July 30, 2021. (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

When she calls from the road the night after a gig with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, she also says she plans to include a few songs from her upcoming debut album, “Ch. 1 on 1,” which is coming. in September, the same month her children’s book arrives.

And when Disney does get it released, she’ll be appearing in the new live-action “Pinocchio” directed by Robert Zemeckis, playing the Blue Fairy with Tom Hanks as Gepetto.

“I kind of agree with the ride,” Erivo says of how she is handling her ever-expanding career. “I have a great team that helps me make sure everything is coordinated and organized as it should be.

“But I know it’s going to take a lot of hard work and a lot of travel, a lot of travel,” she said. “And I’ve never been one to shy away from hard work, as you can probably tell. We make it work the way we make it work.

And after all, she adds, it’s not like others haven’t done the same before her.

“You know, I don’t think I’m the first woman to have been able to do a lot of things at once,” Erivo says. “Barbra streisand managed to do it. She managed to carve out a career in music, theater and film? So that’s what we’ll do.

“These are traces that I hope to follow.”

At the Hollywood Bowl

Erivo, who owns a Tony, Emmy and Grammy for her portrayal of Celie in “The Color Purple,” is no stranger to big stages, but the Hollywood Bowl will be the biggest venue where she will headlining. .

“Because it’s the Hollywood Bowl, and I guess it’s like a once in a lifetime experience – well, at least the first time is – I wanted it to be special,” she says. “So the Legendary Voices gig that I usually do, I changed just a touch for the Bowl.

“Because I want it to be a lot like who I am,” Erivo says. “The music I love, the women who shaped the sound I make. This is the music I’m going to sing, so that could be anything from Barbra Streisand to Mary J. Blige.

She asked Rickey Minor, the famous music director, to work with her and the Los Angeles Philharmonic on the show, which she oversees right down to the backing vocals and flower arrangements for the stage.

“I’m in conversation with anyone who has anything to do with what this scene will look like, what the music will be like,” Erivo said. “I handled everything, but I think it’s just me in general. I was like that when we were making the album. I am like that for most performances.

“I want to be able to make sure I know what I’m giving people,” she says. “I never want me to feel like you just hooked me up and I just sang.”

Especially not for this show.

“It’s a full-scale gig that I’m really looking forward to,” Erivo said. “Because even for me it’s a new experience. So when everyone experiences something new, I’m probably going to experience something new as well. “

From the workshop

“I thought I would make an album when I was very young,” says Erivo, 34. “But when you were born, basically like that, in the UK, it’s very difficult to do that.”

After working in British television and film and making a name for himself as a musical theater performer in London, Erivo arrived in New York at the end of 2015 in a revival of the musical “The Color Purple” with Jennifer Hudson.

There, her Tony Award-winning performance quickly caught the attention of record companies, including Verve, who signed her for the album due out in September.

“It took a while to finish the album, because I’ve been busy,” says Erivo, who was a double Oscar nominee for “Harriet,” for playing the lead character Harriet Tubman and for co -wrote (and played) his original song. “I guess the pandemic and being in quarantine gave me time to get there.”

With producer Will Wells overseeing the album, Erivo, who co-wrote all 12 tracks, looks at both the world around him and his heart for inspiration. Songs such as “What In The World” and “Hero” comment on current events of the past few years, from politics to the police and the pandemic.

“I have never been afraid to tell people how I feel and to speak about my truth,” she says. “And I certainly wasn’t afraid to sing it. And I had the privilege of not being afraid to write too.

The first single “The Good” is a heartwarming breakup song, the music and lyrics are so upbeat you almost forget it’s the end of a relationship.

“My partner calls it a happy breakup song,” Erivo said of the number inspired by a flippant comment from a friend. “The idea that when things go wrong, when things haven’t been good, if we can remember the good, we can probably move on.”

Two of the album’s most moving songs were written for Erivo’s parents. “You’re Not Here” is for the father who denied her when she was a teenager and hasn’t seen in years; “Mama” is for her mother, who raised her with a lot of love and support.

“The one on my dad was tough,” she said. “It was hard to sing, it was hard to write, all of that. Because it was so hard to admit. But it was also necessary, because it was easy afterwards to let go of something that I had been holding on for a very long time.

The song for his mother came much easier.

“It kind of just wrote on its own,” Erivo says. “Because she is such a ray of sunshine. And honestly, I don’t know if I would be where I am without his encouragement.

As the queen of soul

The Emmy nomination for “Genius: Aretha” put her in a tough category along with other nominees like Kate Winslet for “Mare Of Easttown” and Anya Taylor-Joy for “The Queen’s Gambit”.

For Erivo, making the series has left her both inspired and protective of Franklin, who, coincidentally, will be played by Jennifer Hudson, her costar in “The Color Purple,” in the biopic “Respect” which arrives in August. .

“I learned so much, not just about the person, but also about the music and the humanity she came from,” Erivo says. “I realized how much it took her to get to where she was. To get to who we know as Aretha Franklin.

“I think there’s just kind of a guess that she’s always been a star. Now she always has been, because of who she was, but it took a while for her to find her stardom.

At the end of production, Erivo says she would have said goodbye to the character she had come to know so intimately through work.

“I was sad to leave her,” she says. “It was perhaps one of the greatest honors of my life to be able to play.

“Because she was so unique.”