Kirstie Alley “has no plans to return to Hollywood”

On July 7, Kirstie Alley went out for a makeup-free grocery run near her waterfront home – a fairly regular event for most celebrities, but a shocking change of pace for the famous recluse actress.

Alley, 70, has been a true lock-up for three years and counting in Clearwater, Florida – his adopted hometown since 1979 and the base of Scientology, his controversial religion of choice – and has deliberately kept away from the public .

In April, Alley sold his more than 20-year-old Los Feliz home. “She’s done with LA,” a source said. “She has happily disappeared into a quiet life in Clearwater, where she can also be more open about her beliefs.

Now, OKAY! insiders share a glimpse into her weird, island world and insist her recent run – followed by lunch with her grandchildren and son William, 28 years old (from his former marriage to Parker Stevenson, with whom she also shares her daughter Lillie, 27) – does not bode well for a return to the spotlight.

“Kirstie hasn’t worked for over a year, and it looks good on her,” says an insider. “She has no plans to return to Hollywood.”

While the Emmy-winning actress was keen to stay in hiding, she was hardly silent. On July 2, she sparked the internet’s ire with a Twitter rant that claimed that an “open-minded” society would lead to acceptance of pedophilia and applauded followers who challenged her.

She angered fans with her stance on the #MeToo movement, spoke out on politically polarizing topics, and made it clear that an increase in domestic gun violence was due to the use of psychiatric drugs, which are prohibited in Scientology.

Alley’s stubborn devotion to church has made her a staunch supporter of all aspects of the obscure and much-criticized institution, and has also fueled serious public dissension.

She called Leah Remini, a former Scientologist and church critic, a “bigot” and blocked her on Twitter; and unceremoniously abandoned his friendship with Maksim Chmerkovskiy, his season 12 partner of Dancing with the stars, because of his connection to Remini.

“It’s sad that we’ve been through so much together,” Chmerkovskiy said, “and that’s where we are now.”

She would also never click with Scientology poster boy Tom Cruise. A source says Alley’s outspoken personality can even be difficult for fellow Scientologists to deal with. Remini claimed she heard from the church’s golden boy, Cruise, “didn’t like” the actress.

She is also engaged in several quarrels on Twitter with celebrities and strangers. Outspoken Alley has had its fair share of celebrity steers that include Joy Behar, George Lopez and Perez hilton in addition to his quarrel with Chmerkovskiy.

The insider claims that Alley’s various oxen have only pushed her deeper into her isolated life in Florida, where she has few friends, has no love interests, and shares her home with a menagerie of critters. As a “crazy animal” Kirstie has owned 14 lemurs and lives with a squirrel and a duck.

“Kirstie insists she doesn’t need a man to be happy – she jokes that her pets give her all the joy and companionship she needs,” the insider says.

The star knows she’s racked up a lot of enemies for saying what she thinks. “It is difficult to be in league,” adds the insider. But her attitude has become “People suck”, and it’s less stressful to live your life alone. “

(A representative said: “Ms. Alley leads a balanced, fulfilling, healthy and productive life. [and] has an active social life, many friends and a close relationship with her children and grandchildren. “)

Kirstie also grew tired of being hassled over her fluctuating weight, a lifelong struggle, as well as defending her strict adherence to Scientology amid its countless controversies. “She became a virtual hermit,” the source explains, “because she wanted to get away from people who harassed her about her figure and her religion.”

Since moving away from the glare of Tinseltown, the actress has “come to terms with herself better,” the insider said. “She’s done with the yo-yo diet and torturing herself.” Once she threw down the scale, the pressure went off.

Although she has appeared on screen in recent years, the Cheers alum hasn’t had a regular lead role since 2016 Scream queens – and is not at all bothered by her declining career.

“She’s rubbed a lot of her Hollywood peers the wrong way and she doesn’t care,” the insider said, adding that she enjoys her low-key life outside the limelight.

“Kirstie is confident now and doesn’t bother to put on makeup or color her hair. She spends time with her grandchildren, who are a real treat to be around, and she is happy to spend time in Clearwater with her family, ”the insider continues. “Kirstie doesn’t tend to socialize a lot. She remains loyal to her family, and that’s about it, ”a source said.

“She’s still fiery as hell, but she has found calm and peace in her life.”