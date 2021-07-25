Ribbon cut marks the opening of the 2021 Fremont County Fair – Canon City Daily Record

The Fremont County Board of Commissioners, Fremont County Fair Board Members, 4-H Royalty Officers and Future Farmers of America from Florence High School gathered at Pathfinder Park on Saturday for a haircut of official ribbon marking the opening of the 2021 Fremont County Fair. For more information, visit https://fremont.extension.colostate.edu/fremont-county-fair/.

Monday July 26

7: 00-8: 30am Registration for general 4-H projects, home economics, natural

Resources, gardening, clothing and heritage arts will begin at 4-H

Building. The 4-H building will be closed to the public.

9:00 a.m. Beginning of 4-H interview evaluation for all general 4-H projects to be included

Heritage clothing and arts at the 4-H building.

10:00 am The 4-H Royalty Modeling Contest will take place on the stage in front of the

Entertainment tent.

5 p.m. to 5 p.m. Registrations for the open fair will be accepted at building 4-H. Building

not open to the public other than to accept entry.

7:00 p.m. Closure of the 4-H building.

Tuesday July 27

9:00 am Opening of the 4-H building to the public. Open judgment (except for Quilting)

starts at building 4-H. The public is invited to attend the open judgment.

10:00 a.m. Registration for cats.

10:30 a.m. 4-H Pocket Pet, start of the cat show. Place to be specified.

12: 00-15: 00 Check-in for 4-H / FFA ALL Livestock begins. Weighing hours and

dates will be posted prior to the Fremont County Fair.

4:30 p.m. The weigh-in for the 4-H / FFA cattle will begin with the market goats, followed by

by Market Sheep, Market Beef and then Market Swine.

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Poultry registration for 4-M / FFA will begin. Hours and dates of weighing

will be displayed ahead of the Fremont County Fair.

5:30 p.m. Home-made wines will be judged at the Abbaye Winery. The audience is

welcome to watch this event but must be 21 to attend.

Twilight Free Movie The Croods: New Age Under the Tent.

9:00 p.m. Closure of the 4-H building.

Wednesday July 28

8:00 am Opening of the 4-H building to the public.

9:00 am The open quilt evaluation will begin in the 4-H building. The audience is

welcome to watch this event.

10:00 am Beginning of the poultry judging in the small animal barn. The poultry show will be

to pursue.

1:00 p.m. Judging of the 4-M / FFA dairy goats will begin in the show ring. 4-M / FFA

The judgment of dairy cattle will follow. The prizes will be awarded immediately after the

Dairy exhibitions. The public is invited to attend this event. Photos immediately

following the show.

Note: if the previous show takes place on the next event will start 30 minutes after

the photos are finished.

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The Colorado Country Music Association performs live.

6:00 p.m. The judgment of the staging of the 4-H / FFA goats will begin in the exhibition

Ring. Courses in market goat and farm goat will follow. Goat breeding prices

will be given immediately after the goat shows. The public is invited to watch

this event. Photos immediately after the show.

6:30 p.m. 4-H rocket launch to begin at Pathfinder Park fire permitting

coded. The public is invited to attend this event.

9:00 p.m. Closure of the 4-H building.

Thursday July 29

8:00 am Opening of the 4-H building to the public.

08:00 Arrival of all the rabbits.

8:30 am Beginning of the Salon du Lapin du Marché 4-H / FFA.

Note: If you are eligible for the Marketplace Sale, make sure you have taken your photo and complete

sales documents to the sales trailer.

Registrations for gardening open from 9 a.m. to noon will be accepted in the 4-H building. Exhibitors

having more than 5 entries, please enter before 10:00 a.m.

10:00 am Beginning of rabbit breed / exhibition classes.

1:00 p.m. Beginning of the rabbit presentation (barn or tent for small animals)

1:00 p.m. The free gardening assessment will begin in the 4-H building. The audience is

welcome to watch this event.

1:00 p.m. The 4-H / FFA sheep show will begin in the show ring. The 4-H / FFA

Breeding sheep and market sheep exhibitions will follow. Prices for sheep farming will be

be given immediately after sheep shows. The public is invited to watch

this event. Photos immediately after the show.

Note: if the previous show takes place on the next event will start 30 minutes after

the photos are finished.

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The Colorado Country Music Association performs live.

6:00 p.m. Judging of the 4-H / FFA pig competition will begin in the salon

Ring. Courses on market pigs will follow. Pig breeding prizes will be awarded

immediately after the Swine Show. The public is invited to attend this event.

9:00 p.m. Closure of the 4-H building.

Friday July 30

Family and Seniors Day

7:30 am-9:00am In honor of our seniors a free cookie breakfast

and the sauce will be served to people over 65 on a first come, first served basis

based. The Beta Zeta Sorority and the Fremont County Fair Board are sponsoring the

an event. 4-H Ambassadors will be available to visit seniors and offer tours of the

fair.

8:00 am Opening of the 4-H building to the public. Activities for the elderly begin in the

Entertainment tent.

From 9 a.m. to noon, registrations for open floriculture will be accepted in building 4-H. Exhibitors

having more than 5 entries, please enter before 10:00 am No entry will be taken

after 12:00

9:30 a.m. Check-in for Pee-Wee Stuffed Rabbit and Pee-Wee Poultry Show

The show will begin under the marquee.

10: 00-14: 00 Family Day- Children will have the opportunity to visit education

kiosks and participate in games and other activities. There will be entertainment for

Revised 06/16/2021

the whole family. The Salida circus will be there. New this year a bull for

children to ride.

10:00 a.m. Pee-Wee plush bunny show under the marquee. Followed by the poultry show.

10:00 a.m. Pee-Wee Fun poultry show under the marquee. The Dress a Poultry contest

will follow the Pee-Wee show.

10: 00-11: 00 a.m. Salida circus show by the entertainment tent.

10:00 am-11:00am Pee-Wee veterinary control. Location to be determined.

12:00 p.m. The Pee-Wee Breeding Show will begin in the Show Arena. The public is fine

watch this event.

12:00 PM Lunch in a Jiffy, which consists of a hot dog or peanut butter

and a jelly sandwich, crisps, cookies and a drink will be available at nominal cost.

12:30 p.m. Toy Cat Show Registration open to children under 8 years old. No live animals. Stuffed

animals only. The registration fee is $ 1.00.

1:00 p.m. Start of the cat show in the entertainment tent.

1:00 p.m. The judging of open floriculture will begin in building 4-H. The audience is

welcome to watch this event.

13h00-14h00 Salida circus show by the entertainment tent.

2:00 p.m. Start of the watermelon tasting competition in the entertainment tent. Family day

the activities will end with this event.

5:00 p.m. The 4-H / FFA farmed beef show will begin in the show ring. Reproduction

Beef prizes will be awarded after the Breeding Beef Show. 4-H / FFA Market Beef

the judgment will begin 30 minutes after the end of the breeding beef

judge. The Beef Showmanship will follow the Market Beef Show. Market beef

The cattle prizes will be awarded immediately following the Market Beef Show. the

the public is invited to watch this event.

5.30 p.m. Breeding / exhibition rabbits will be released.

9:00 p.m. Closure of the 4-H building to the public.

Saturday July 31

Buyers day

7:30 a.m. Cowboy Church

8:00 am Opening of the 4-H building to the public.

8:00 am Mandatory appointment on the Exhibition Ring for 4-M / FFA members and parents

who will participate in the Master Showmanship.

8:30 am Beginning of the Master Showmanship 4-M / FFA competition in the Salon

Ring. During this competition, the Showmen of the 4-H / FFA County Fairs present Sheep,

Pigs, Goats, Cattle, Dairy Cattle and Horses for the title of Master Showman. the

The Reverse Showmanship competition will follow the Master Showmanship. In this

competition, the parent of 4-H / FFA members participating in the Master Showmanship

have the opportunity to prove their directing skills. The public is welcome

watch this event.

8:30 a.m. Mandatory meeting for all Small Animal Master Showmanship qualifiers

for the title of Fremont County’s very first Small Animal Showman Master and / or

Master Showman of Small Animals Reserve. During this Small Animal Master

Staging competition, each exhibitor will present a rabbit, a poultry and a dog. A

parent of this exhibitor will also show the same animals.

11:00 am The Champions Parade awards ceremony will take place in the

Entertainment tent. The public is invited to attend this event.

2:00 p.m. The Buyers BBQ will take place in the Entertainment Tent.

3:30 p.m. The 4-H Family of the Year and other special awards will be featured in

the show ring.

4:00 p.m. The sale of cattle from the 4-H / FFA market will begin in the show ring.

4:00 p.m. Release of poultry out of livestock sale.

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open exhibitions and 4-H Fair will be published. Open premiums will be

awarded upon release of coins.

7:00 p.m. Closure of the 4-H building to the public.

Sunday August 1

7:00 am 4-M / FFA animals released and transported to the trap factories.

12h00-16h00 Exit of the Open & 4-M / FFA exhibitions.