8 photos of Bollywood actors who have undergone dramatic body transformations

Bollywood actors who have undergone dramatic body transformations

A few days after the release of Toofan On Amazon Prime Video, Farhan Akhtar took to social media to share footage from his transformation journey for the film. For the uninitiated, the second collaborative effort between Akhtar and Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra, Toofan played the actor as a national level boxer. The film also had Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

The actor must have had a ripped physique for the role to convince audiences of the character he’s trying out in the film. However, he is not the only one. Actors often have to go to great lengths to get into the shoes of the character they portray onscreen, which sometimes means a huge body transformation as well.

Here are 8 actors who had to undergo shocking body transformations to try out their roles in movies:

Farhan Akhtar for Toofan

Farhan, who played the role of a roadside thug who aspired to be a professional boxer in Toofan had to drop from 69kg to 85kg and then down to 77kg for the role he plays in the movie. The actor recently shared his transformation images on social media where, while in two of the images he can be seen with toned abs, in the third he can be seen with a bulging belly protruding. “The many shapes and sizes of Ajju aka Aziz aka Toofaan. What a journey. 18 months of hard work but worth every drop of sweat, every sore muscle and every pound gained and lost,” the actor captioned the post. .

Hrithik Roshan, from Super 30 to war

Hrithik Roshan has been known for his chiseled physique and breathtaking beauty since he debuted years ago with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. The actor tried out several roles on the big screen, but for his portrayal of mathematician Anand Kumar in the 2019 blockbuster Super 30, he really had to let go. According to a report in India Today, the actor revealed that after Super 30, the fat content in her body had grown too much. His body had become lazy and he had only given it two months to get in shape. War, where he performed alongside Tiger Shroff.

Kriti Sanon for Mimi

Kriti Sanon has a naturally lean and lean body. But for his role in Mimi, where we will see her attempt the role of surrogate mother, the actress had to gain 15 kg. In an Instagram video, Kriti revealed that having a healthy metabolism and eating burgers in pizza normally in life, gaining 15kg is a challenge. According to the actress, she ate all she could to gain weight. From rasgullas to burgers and chocolate milkshakes, nothing has been left out of Kriti’s diet, to help him get in shape for Mimi.

Aamir Khan for Dangal

Mr. perfectionist Aamir Khan, for his role in Dangal, where he was seen as a wrestler at different ages in life, first had to stop on 25 pounds and develop a belly, before having to lose it in five months for the film. The actor was given the option of wearing a bodysuit but wanted the transformation to be all natural. According to a report from PTI, Aamir said that for part he had to gain weight so he weighed 96kg with 38% body fat and then he had to reduce to 9% body fat in five months.

Abhishek Bachchan for Guru

The actor received rave reviews for his performance in Guru. However, to try out the role perfectly, Abhishek not only improved his acting skills, but also had to work on his physique to achieve the look of a wealthy, elderly businessman with elan.

Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy then Simmba

The actor almost looks like a chameleon when it comes to creating different looks for all the varied characters he portrays. The actor had to create a ripped nomad look for Padmaavat, then had to lose all that muscle mass for Gully Boys, where he had to try out the role of a skinny young rapper. He again had to undergo a body transformation and don the sledgehammer to match the description of a cop in Simmba.

Bhumi Pednekar in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

You have to give Bhumi Pednekar a lot of credit to be able to be successful in his first role. For his first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi played an overweight girl and for this she had to gain over 20 kilograms in six months. From regularly gorging on butter chicken, dal makhani and other fatty foods, she did it all. What’s more shocking is that after the movie she also lost 33 pounds in just under four months.

Priyanka Chopra for Mary Kom

Priyanka Chopra has made giant strides in her career. For his role in Marie-Kom, the actress showed immense commitment to her role as a boxer in the biopic. She put a lot of effort and time into getting the proper look to try out the wrestler.