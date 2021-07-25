Albany state of emergency forces closure of local business





ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) A downtown Albany business must close its doors immediately and indefinitely after the city declares a state of emergency due to escalating gun violence. Albany declares state of emergency over gun violence

Due to recent armed violence in the capital, Mayor Kathy Sheehan declared a state of emergency on Friday. The statement includes an executive order ordering the closure of Cafe Hollywood on Lark Street. Owner Collin Rost says he’s frustrated his business is being targeted and shut down due to a perceived link to local gun violence. What if you let me know? How about saying, “Hey, slow down a bit, Collin.” I know there are people who often see this as if they are blaming an establishment. But what we were really trying to do was protect people, Sheehan said. Sheehan says the decision is not personal. Under our normal orders, ”she said,“ it would take 30 days or at the earliest next week before we could shut it down and we felt right for the safety of our residents and the safety of our community, we didn’t want to let this place reopen. Over the past three months, Cafe Hollywood has been the subject of 20 separate calls to the police. A call was made on Friday shooting at Willet Street near Hudson Avenue where a man was shot in the head. This shooting is currently the subject of a homicide investigation. Albany Police Investigate 2 Recent Homicide Gun Deaths

So the crime I’m allegedly linked to happened a thousand yards from this building, around the corner of the park, Rost says. Rost hired a lawyer. He says he’s losing his livelihood. He has been running Café Hollywood for 20 years. During the two decades he received noise complaints, but never a cease and desist notice on his doorstep. Fortunately, we have been busy. I believe the neighborhood and the police department were inundated not only by my place, but by other places with a high volume of calls that could be noise nuisance. At the end of the day, I don’t think it’s justified to shut down. Sheehan says his executive order is necessary to combat the rise in local gun violence. If a rally then turns into a shootout, we need to understand who is present at that rally? Who knew there were guns there? How to defuse these situations so that they do not occur in our city?

