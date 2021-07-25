Robinette, other SE Ohio artists performing at the music festival

For singer / songwriter Ryan Robinette, the long-held dream of giving local artists a place to showcase their talents is about to come true.

Robinette is hosting the inaugural Just a Kid From Ohio Music Festival at the Guernsey County Fair on September 18.

The festival will feature six artists – all from Ohio – who have enjoyed success in Nashville and several local artists who will perform acoustic performances.

The six main artists are Robinette from Senecaville, Adam Calvert from Cambridge, PJ North of Columbus, Casee Allen from Coshocton, Rick Ferrell from Portsmouth and Tana Matz from Cincinnati.

North, who co-wrote “Tailgate Downtown,” “Round and Round This Town,” “Hello Summer” and other songs with Robinette, said he was excited about the festival and excited to perform with other Ohio artists.

“Being a guy from Ohio as well, we bonded growing up there.” North said: “If it hadn’t been for the music, I don’t do what I would. Music has given me so much and it’s really a big thing for us to be able to put it in a little. city ​​where Ryan (Robinette) is from. “

North also said he was delighted to perform with these artists he had never performed with before and that he supported Robinette in this endeavor.

Allenbelieves entertainment is what keeps the country on the move after being shut down during the COVID pandemic and can’t wait to perform at the festival.

“It really means a lot to me to come back and go to a county fair that I used to watch entertainment in when I was in high school before I started playing music,” Allen said.