Robert Kirkman has a perfect actor in mind for the conquest of Invincible





Invinicble creator Robert Kirkman has revealed he has the perfect actor in mind to voice Conquest, but he will “not say anything” about who it is

Invincible‘sCreator Robert Kirkman has revealed he has the perfect actor in mind to voice villainous Conquest in the show’s second season. The critically acclaimed animated show landed on Amazon Prime earlier this year and brought with it an incredible cast of actors, including Steven Yeun as Invincible / Mark Grayson, JK Simmon as his father Ultraman / Nolan and Sandra Oh as his mother Debbie. They were joined by a real who’s-who of actors such as Gillian Jacobs, Zazie Beates, Zachary Quinto and Walton Goggins. It looks like the announced seasons two and three are likely to expand that cast even further as the series further explores the world of superheroes fromInvincible. Like Mark and his father, Conquestis a Viltrumite, an alien from the planet Viltrum who possesses immense physical strength and power. In the comics, he’s much older than Ultraman and arguably even more powerful, posing a significant threat to Mark and his friends. . His arrival on Earth and the ensuing battle with Mark takes the character to a dark place in an attempt to defeat him. Describing more would be a spoiler for what’s to come in the seasons to come, but it’s safe to say their encounters will be a lot more violent than Mark’s battle with Ultraman in the Season 1 finale, and they’re definitely not coming. lossless. Related: The Best Episode Of Invincible Is The Biggest Change From The Comics Asked by a fan during theSDCC Virtual Q&A who Invinciblethe character Kirkman was most excited to bring to Season 2, he responded by saying that Conquest was indeed “the obvious answer.”The creator also added that although he has “the perfect actor in mind”forthe role, he will remain discreet on the matter. You can read Kirkman’s full statement below: Listen, the obvious answer is Conquest. I think we all can’t wait to see Conquest. I think we got a little glimpse of Conquest in the first season, and hopefully we will see it very soon. I know there are a lot of tweaks to this story, a lot of improvements to this story that I’m passionate about, [that] I cooked. I can’t wait for this. I also have the perfect actor in mind, I think, but I’m not going to say anything. Kirkman also added thatInvincible will make some changes to Conquest, both as a character and in its arc. What exactly this implies remains a mystery, however. The series has made several changes to the original comic already so far and these have been received positively by fans as Kirkman has apparently streamlined the comic to better fit the format of the animated series. As indicated,InvincibleAlready has a stacked cast, with each member feeling a perfect fit for the character they are playing. Praise for the series in particular has been given to the main cast and the emotion they bring to their roles, with Yeun perfectly capturing the charm of Mark and Simmons being terrifying in his portrayal of Ultraman. It’ll be interesting to see how the second season can improve the cast, but if Kirkman has anyone in mind for Conquest, hopefully that will take the series to the next level. We’ll just have to wait for announcements on what’s in store forInvincibleseason 2 to find out who exactly Kirkman lined up to bring Conquest to life. More: Invincible Season 2: What To Expect Source: Comic-Con @ Home Star Wars Cannon Changes The Way Deadly Blasters Are

About the Author Nico Brown

(72 published articles)

Nico Marrone is Senior Editor for Screen Rant. He graduated from the University of Edinburgh with an MA in Postcolonial Literature by combining his love of African literature with comics. He was previously a film editor for The Student and is currently an assistant theater editor for The Wee Review. When not interested in movies and comics, Nico can be found spinning the fire, throwing too many Dungeons and Dragons games, and complaining about the Scottish weather. More from Nico Marrone

