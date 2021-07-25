New Studio City Townhouses Attract Digital Creators With Hybrid Zoning – The Hollywood Reporter





The next evolution of designer houses is here – and legal: Thirty-four fifty west is a collection of townhouses starting at $ 1.015 million where the bright multi-story units all have rare life / work zoning approval for Los-Angeles. Located on the edge of Studio City, across from Universal Studios, Thirty Four Fifty West has hybrid zoning that allows people to have a full professional office or creative studio with industrial grade electricity and the like in spaces where they can. also live in luxury. The technical zoning designation is C2-1-VL, which means the base zoning is general commercial with the 1-VL classification allowing live use. According to Hana Cha of The Agency Development Group (the co-developer with BLDG Partners), 12 units were sold in 12 weeks to buyers, including creators TikTok and YouTube. (Three others are in receivership.) Residential space upstairs in a unit at Thirty Four Fifty West.

Thirty-four fifty west “We’ve had a tremendous response from creatives, who are reacting to the location and flexibility of the live work setup,” says Guy Penini, director at BLDG Partners. “The residences are stand-alone studios where buyers can film, edit and produce works without leaving their homes. [and] with tons of privacy and great light. Most buyers use the first and second floors as creative office spaces, reserving the third floor as a private residence. Internet personality Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor is among the buyers of the project. “The convenient location… is what attracted me to the space,” he says. “I immediately fell in love with the functionality of the unit. It is the perfect space to create, relax and do business. For residents Malika and Zac Lim Eubank, co-founders of content studio Hyper Rabbit Media, the possibility of having a state-of-the-art studio was a big draw. “Having four floors facilitates work-life balance and helps meet the demands of social media and live streaming,” says Malika. “The commercial construction of the location gave us the amount of electrical power we needed to power all of our production equipment, including our LED video wall.” Artist Lyle Owerko at work in his unit. “Everyone who works here finds it a great environment to work in every day,” he says. “It was both an investment in the lifestyle and the community. “

Jason speth Exteriors of townhouses at Thirty Four Fifty West.

Jason speth A version of this story first appeared in the July 21 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

