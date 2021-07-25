Karan Kundrra on Kundra’s Goof: Some people might still think I was detained for doing porn | Bollywood





Actor Karan Kundra found himself in a tight spot when his name and photo were used in place of businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested in connection with a pornography case. The actor says the error was frustrating. Not just my photo, some have used my name as well. When I woke up and opened up my Twitter, I saw that a lot of people thought it was actually me who was caught up in the controversy, and were tweeting about it while tagging me. It took me a while to figure out what really happened and that it was Raj Kundra, Karan shares. Karan Kundrra arrested for making porn movies is the title he recently woke up to, and since then he has wondered about its implications. Recalling his ordeal, the 36-year-old continues: Some thought it was a mistake, some thought the person in question was me. There are some who started to mistreat me. They started tagging me and responding on Twitter, my fans correcting them. This has happened before when someone called me Shilpa Shetty’s husband, which was taken more lightly. This time it wasn’t a laughing matter for Karan, and a little more serious. At first it was quite fun, but later I got quite annoyed. It was quite funny and frustrating at the same time, he adds. While Karan doesn’t blame anyone for the blunder, he can’t ignore the impact it can have on his career. So many people have read it. I have a screenshot of this article with me. Now, if someone reads this in a small town and doesn’t read the new updates, they’ll think it’s me for the rest of their life, regrets the actor, who has come across many posts like, yeh Roadies karne wala banda porn bana raha hai. Explaining his views, the Dil Hi Toh Hai star adds, I’m worried about people who might not read the next piece. It damages my image. Being in showbiz, he has to pay attention to the image that is portrayed in the public eye. He believes the error will live on in the age of Google. For example, if I try to work with someone in the United States or Korea who has no idea about our industry, and they look up my name. This would happen, without any subsequent article clarifying the error and the change. It will stay a long time, laments the actor, with the hope that it will soon be corrected.

