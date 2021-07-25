Indian screenwriters transform the narrative of Bollywood heroines | Blogs / Reviews

NEW DELHI The Hindi film heroine is no longer an embodiment of perfection.

It is imperfect, chaotic, disorderly, broken, hurt; open about her sexual choices and reveals the layers of her hidden real self.

Thanks to the emergence of the best female screenwriters who have dominated storytelling in Hindi cinema lately. The tribe of female screenwriters conquering the throne are Kanika Dhillon, Alankrita Shrivastava, Anvita Dutt Guptan, Zeenat Lakhani, Reema Kagti, Meghna Gulzar, Zoya Akhtar, Juhi Chaturvedi and Gauri Shinde, among others.

These women bring real women to the screen rather than the femininity imagined in the conventional Indian patriarchal setup.

Whether it’s Rani in “Haseen Dillruba, Ayesha in” Bombay Begums, Dolly and Kitty in “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Rosy in” Lipstick Under My Burkha “and other intriguing female characters in” Manmarziyaan, “Made in Heaven , “Judgmental Hai Kya,” English Vinglish, “Piku” have left an imprint on the map of Hindi cinema for years to come.

“Yes, it’s a pride to note that many female screenwriters shine and are in the spotlight for their strong and unique storytelling,” Kanika Dhillon told IANS.

Dhillon has films like “Manmarziyaan,” Judgmental Hai Kya “and the recent” Haseen Dillruba “to his credit.

“Over the past five to seven years there has been a greater awareness of the objectification of women. The way the camera is used has changed and women are no longer seen as just trophies. that alternative perspectives must have their place in cinema, ”Shrivastava told IANS in a previous interview.

Shrivastava has written screenplays for movies and web series like “Lipstick Under My Burkha,” Made in Heaven “,” Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare “and the recent” Bombay Begums. “

Dhillon shares that Taapsee Pannu played the role of Rani in “Haseen Dillruba” who was trying to negotiate an arranged marriage and deal with the hiccups of an ordinary girl. She is in disorder and in this chaos she finds a way out. She is open about her sexuality which still offends a lot of people today.

“I deliberately wanted to create a woman who could bring a different definition of feminism to minds obsessed with the asexual, professional-career-oriented approach assigned to a progressive woman. I always knew Rani was going to shake up the self-proclaimed standard bearers of this. that pro-feminist-cinema should look like, ”Dhillon said.

The writers tell of their struggles and experiences woven into their plots, which makes them realistic. Speaking about the characters in “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare,” Shrivastava previously told IANS: “Although the film is entirely fictional, for me it is very personal and there is some truth to the connection that Dolly and Kitty share. It’s real and relevant. “

Agree, Dutta thinks that a character’s relativity is what makes them contemporary. “The things that make sense to me, that are relevant to me, that affect me emotionally, will be in history. They are about things that are relevant today, no matter where they are,” Dutt said in a previous conversation with IANS.

The presence of women writers has led to an increasing diversity of voices and points of view. These writers gave a new perspective to the plots.

Dhillon said: “Yes, the women behind the camera bring a look and a perspective. Since the dominant narratives of recent decades have been a male narrative, the female perspective stands out as new and distinct simply because it doesn’t. there were hardly any accounts from them. “

She added, “More female narratives and creators certainly means a more inclusive and diverse approach to the subjects, characters, and stories we’ve chosen to tell! It also means well-rounded female characters leading the narrative that subverts the dominant masculine text that we have been accustomed to until now! “

There has been an under-representation of women writers in Hindi cinema in the past. Dhillon firmly believes that women have historically been used and presented as an appendage of man and subjected to his needs.

She said: “Well, the numbers and statistics indicate very clearly that the representation of women in the technical aspects of filmmaking, be it writing, directing, cinematography, has been very low compared to But fortunately things are changing. Women direct the narratives and these stories are appreciated by the audience, “she added.

After going through a transitional phase, the female screenwriters are currently in a unique space basking in the glory of making history.

It’s a long road, but women know the only way to fall is to wake up the next day and work harder with more passion. The tribe of women writers coexists and moves forward, setting new benchmarks every day and inspiring each other.

As Dhillon put it, “Seems like a long trip with a little bump here and there, considering the route, will have overtones of sexism and mainstream patriarchy along the way! But one that definitely goes towards the up and forward because we women certainly know how to take a step back without taking a ‘step back’.

“I see our voices getting stronger and reaching a wider audience. Not only are we existing, but we are thriving! This is where we are heading, as female screenwriters,” Dhillon signed.