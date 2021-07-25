Gladiator actor Mike Mitchell found dead in Turkeys Fethiye





Scottish actor Mike Mitchell, who starred in the blockbusters Gladiator and Braveheart, was found dead Sunday at a marina in Fethiye district in southwest Turkey’s Mula province. According to a report by the Demirren News Agency (DHA), the actor was on vacation at the resort and succumbed to a heart attack while taking a shower at the marina on Fethiyes Fevzi akmak avenue. Marina manager Burak Ardahan grew suspicious after the actor stayed in the shower for a long time and checked out. After discovering that he had collapsed, Ardahan called health workers to check on his condition and they discovered that he had tragically passed away. Mitchell’s body has been transferred to the morgue at the Mula Forensic Medicine Institute, where it will undergo an autopsy. Police have opened an investigation into the incident, but a heart attack appears to be the most likely cause of his death. Meanwhile, the US-based media TMZ also reported on the deaths of famous actors, citing a representative for Mitchell. “It was very hard to believe (…) the sudden death of an international actor that we have managed, an honest person, a real actor, a real friend, my dear friend, saddened us deeply, said the representing. I have always been honored to be your manager. I wish your wife, dear Denise Mitchell, and your children patience. Getting to know each other and earning your friendship is invaluable. Sleep in the lights. Rest in peace.” According to TMZ, Mitchell started out as a bodybuilder and rose to the top. He has won Mr. Universe as well as numerous World Fitness Federation world fitness championships, the website said in the report. Mitchell competed for a bunch of titles, including Britain’s strongest man. He’s won five Mr. World Masters titles along the way. In 2010, he received the highest honor of the WFF (World Fitness Federation), the Living Legend Award. Mitchell has starred in many titles in addition to his roles in Braveheart and “Gladiator”. The Scottish actor has also appeared in “One Day Removals”, “City of Hell”, “The Planet”, “Emmerdale and” Life on the Line “.

