I want to do various roles; I will happily play an alien – WATCH EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Shefali Shah is one of those versatile actors in the Hindi film industry who have shown their acting prowess in every possible way. This year, she even embarked on writing and directing by releasing her first short film Un jour. And most recently, on July 23, she released her second directorial short Happy Birthday Mummyji for the Select Large Short Films platform. She also wrote and starred in the film.

In an exclusive conversation with Spotboye.com, the actress spoke about the idea behind the film, how she juggled three roles, her approach to her on-screen characters and more. Excerpts from the interview:

Shefali, how was Happy Birthday Mummyji born?

This is actually my story, as much as it is the story of every woman that came to light during the lockdown. I’m a working woman and I have at least one loophole to go to work, but a lot of women don’t have that loophole. All they do 24/7 is take care of people, their home, their children, their husbands, their mother-in-law and others. At some point everyone gets to a point where they just want to let go, and not just women but men too … when you just feel like you want to let go of all the responsibilities. This is where it comes from.

My first movie One Day and Happy Birthday Mummyji were both placed during the lockdown and one of the things that struck me the most during the lockdown was the isolation, and both movies are based on that. But Happy Birthday Mummyji is a very different take on isolation. Normally you look at it from a sad, depressing point of view, but what if there was another way to look at it? This is where this film comes in.

The beauty of short films is that they are open to viewers’ interpretation. As what I understood from the film is that it was about liberation. So, in real life, too, have you looked at the Covid-induced lockdown from different angles?

I didn’t have a chance to break free or break free during confinement because I was stuck in a packed room. At first it was really nice to have the whole family together. But the honeymoon period does not last very long. So after a while it got too much because I had no help and was running the show on my own, taking care of all those people who were in other people’s faces and hair all the time. So, it was kind of like I wanted to take a breather. I thought about what my dream fantasy would be and hence, Happy Birthday Mummyji is my wish.

What was it like juggling three roles on the set of Happy Birthday Mummyji?

Honestly, I didn’t focus on myself as an actor at all in this movie. It was probably my first time doing this. I was only concentrating as a director. I even saw the plans through the eyes of a director. Did it work for the movie? This is what mattered.

It is not easy because you are wasting time. You take a shot, check the monitor, make some adjustments, then go back to the shot, come back and check the monitor again and make other adjustments. As an actor, I don’t even check the monitor. The director or the DOP will decide if I was right or wrong. If I realize I’m wrong, I’m just asking for another take. I never check the monitor because I find it a waste of time. But here I had no choice but to do it.

The responsibility was so important and there was so much to do that I didn’t have time to focus on what I was doing as a performer. Lucky for me, Suchi is my story. She’s a counterpart to me and a lot of women, so it came to me. It wasn’t that hard.

You have been an actor, a creator for a long time. But how does this new love of writing and directing satisfy your thirst for creation?

I’ve been writing for quite a while. I have my blog and I write articles. I wrote a few scripts and also have a manuscript ready. So I wrote and I think it’s a fantastic creative outlet. It’s like expressing how you feel, shamelessly, so I did.

As for the direction, I want to direct a feature film. Actually, I want to make my third short film, but I don’t have time at the moment. The steering is addictive. Once you’ve done that, you can’t stop. You want to do it. It’s your vision and you get a great team of people to walk with you, support you, and just elevate your vision. Seeing it take shape is really something special. So, I can’t wait to have the time to shoot my film.

Almost all of your characters over the years have had one thing in common. They are still anchored in reality. Is it a conscious choice for you to seek out such roles?

I’m not looking for such roles, but I didn’t know of any other way to play a role besides being completely honest, raw, and making it emotional. I don’t know of any other way. For me, when someone says Shefali did that part well, it’s not a compliment. When people say they identify with Manju or Suchi or idolize Vartika or identify with the pain of Neelam Mehra, it’s a compliment because they recognize me as my character. It can’t happen unless I feel and become the person.

Obviously your personal experiences, your understanding and your perception of things are creeping in, but right now I’ve done the medical thriller Humans, and it’s a character I’ve never played, seen or even heard. It’s even the consensus across the team that we’ve never seen or heard of a woman like this. It’s completely original for me, because I and this character have nothing in common. Even in Darlings, he’s such a crazy, mean, hilarious character, but the soul is right. I want to do the most varied roles. I will happily play an alien. That’s the charm and the exciting part of being an actor.

But throughout your career, have you ever wanted to play a glamorous role that we see in our commercial masala films?

I never planned my career. Acting was never on my horizon, it happened by chance, then I started doing theater, television and films. I had thought of becoming an astronaut, doctor and flight attendant, but acting was never in the plans. I never had an action plan and still don’t. I didn’t have an agent or a manager and I didn’t approach people for work, it came to me. I have no problem playing glamorous roles and in Ajeeb Daastaans I looked probably the most glamorous, the conventional Dharma kind of heroine. But there must be meat in such roles. I’ve never seen myself do something just because I wanna be a part of it

