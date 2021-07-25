Arrest made during kidnapping in West Hollywood bar and nightclub district

WEST HOLLYWOOD – About 100 people gathered in North Crescent Heights and Santa Monica Boulevard on Sunday morning for an ad hoc pride march hosted by Los Angeles Blade publisher Troy Masters, which also included more than a dozen members of the Southern California Motorcycle. Quota for equality.

Although he called for a simple no-sponsor, unauthorized, and organic walk in an April editorial and again in early June in the newspaper and also created event social media posts, only around 120 people did. expressed interest.

I was having a little trouble getting the pride march off the ground so I figured I needed lesbians, Masters said to the crowd’s delight after being honored by member Sepi Shyne. West Hollywood City Council, for organizing the march.

The City of West Hollywood and the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce commissioned a number of business events and turned Robertson Boulevard into a festival atmosphere, but there were no plans for a first-time walk in over 50 years old.

Pride Walk was meant to make sure that didn’t happen, that Covid was cursed, Masters said.

Marna Deitch, leader of the Southern California Motorcycle Equality Contingent and social media organizer for Pride Walk, kicked off and led the march with over a dozen bikers, leading about 75 marchers with its contingent of motorcycles.

We wanted to be there to show our pride openly and honestly and to receive love from people on the streets is the best. Seeing more of this over the decades keeps me optimistic to continue our fight, our pride, Deitch said.

Although the presence of the LASD was not requested, the deputies nevertheless introduced themselves. Deitch and Masters negotiated walker access to the streets with LASD West Hollywood Substation Commander Lt. William Moulder. The walk was neither licensed nor licensed by the City of West Hollywood, however, Moulder allowed bikes and walkers to slowly navigate their way through traffic along Santa Monica Blvd., escorted by multiple LASD units.

The spirit of the crowd was very concrete, with lots of socializing and flags, responding to car horns and cheers and applause from passers-by on the sidelines.

Emmy-winning directorial team Mary Jo Godges and Rene Sotile (and married couple) paraded past the crowd with Masters, holding a simple rainbow banner that read Come and join us WeHo Pride Walk # WeHoPrideWalk. Sotile is also a member of the West Hollywood Lesbian and Gay Advisory Council.

An image of the banner for the 2021 WeHo Pride Walk

Among the marchers, which included WeHo City Council member Sepi Shyne, were several lesbian and gay advisory board members, executive directors of LGBTQ and AIDS nonprofits, business owners and activists, but the event was intentionally low-key and there was no speech. planned and no rally in advance.

At one point, Alex Mohajer, actor, author, artist and LGBTQ + activist, gave a walking speech that reminded walkers of the history of the Pride marches, marches and parades.

And it was even educational – Mohajer and Masters joked at the intersection of La Cienega and Santa Monica saying “we should have a die-in here”. What a die-in, asked a young woman. Mohajer explained that in many cases over the years, this is what we have had to do to express our rage and get their attention. And we are not yet in a safe place.

A young lesbian couple expressed their amazement when they learned that the Marches and Pride Marches once included die-ins. I never heard anything about it. It’s incredible.

Stonewall was a riot, and 52 years later, it’s more important than ever that LGBTQ + people remember our own history of activism and dissent. Our fight is not over, and I am proud to march today in honor of those who came before us in the fight for equal justice, said Mohajer, who is also running for President of the Stonewall Democratic Club. .

Photo credit: Project Angel Food ED Richard Ayoub, (right) with Remi Beverly

Richard Ayoub, Executive Director of Project Angel Food, said that when I take part in the pride parade every year, there is always at least one person in the crowd who is a client of Project Angel Food and says thank you. And although this walk is much smaller, it had the healthy impact that a customer expressed gratitude in a calm and respectful manner. It was the perfect way to cap Pride Month.

Only the Weho LGBTQ community can come together like this at the last minute and have the demonstration and support that they have had, Ayoub added.

The march continued along Santa Monica Boulevard to Robertson, where crowds gathered for a group photo.

As the first West Hollywood Pride Walk ended in a parking lot across from Robertson Abbey, Masters stepped on the Born This Way mural and kept his remarks brief. I have a 4 word speech to say: Thank you for everything.