Anushka Sharma becomes Athiya Shetty’s muse and Virat Kohli wholeheartedly: “Beautiful photos on the way” | Bollywood





Anushka Sharma shared a series of happy photos that Athiya Shetty clicked on. The actor on Sunday took to Instagram and shared numerous photos in which she was seen posing in different locations while Athiya took her photos. Anushka was seen wearing a pair of ripped jeans, a white t-shirt and a white denim jacket for her day with Athiya. In a few photos, Anushka Sharma is seen sitting in a park with an old building as a backdrop. In a few others, Anushka leaned on a pillar while a bright red door served as the perfect backdrop. Anushka ended the series with a photo of herself smiling as she sat on a bench. Anushka shared the photos with the caption: “10,000 steps and beautiful photos on the way.” She credited Athiya as a photographer. Anushka’s husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli took to the comments section and dropped a heart emoji. + Also read: Anushka Sharma is a fan of Mirabai Chanu’s Olympic earrings and the story behind them The new post confirmed speculation from social media users about Anushka and Athiya hanging out together in the UK. A few fans had noticed that the two actors were sharing photos taken at similar locations. This left fans wondering if Anushka and Athiya were exploring the country together. Both Anushka and Athiya have been in the UK since last month, where Team India is stationed for their cricket series. As Anushka was seen leaving for the country with her husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika, Athiya surprised fans with her social media posts around the country. Athiya is said to have accompanied Indian cricketer KL Rahul. Rumor has it that the duo have been dating for quite some time now. While Suniel Shetty had confirmed that Athiya was in the country, he said that she was there with her brother Ahan Shetty. “Yes, she’s in England, but she’s with Ahan. The brother-sister duo are gone there for a vacation. Rest, you can check in with them,” Suniel told a major daily earlier this month. . Meanwhile, Anushka gave fans photos of her time on Instagram. She also recently shared photos with Virat. The duo seemed to be walking down an empty alley.

