Keiko Agena Shares Dream Job, Grows Up in Hawaii as Asian American Actress

Mahalo for his support of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“Irony” is one of the most misused words in the English language.

This is not just a coincidence or bad timing as many seem to believe (thanks, Alanis). Rather, it is when the effect of an action is the opposite of what is expected, or when the reality is at odds with what you expect.

Would an example make this clearer? Well, it turns out Hawaii has produced a living, breathing example of irony.

Keiko Agena is one of the most prolific television actors born and raised in Hawaii. In more than seven years as a regular on “Gilmore Girls,” the 1991 Mid-Pacific Institute graduate compiled an impressive list of credits in television’s biggest dramas.

She starred with Sean Penn in “The First” and with Michael Sheen and Lou Diamond Phillips in “Prodigal Son” and appeared in “Better Call Saul”, “13 Reasons Why”, “NCIS: Los Angeles”, “Scandal” and “ER”, to name a few.

Among the shows on which Agena did not land a role? The reboots of “Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum PI” and the upcoming “NCIS: Hawaii” and “Doogie Kamealoha, MD” – all shows that have been filmed in Hawaii for the past decade.

An actress from Hawaii who is chosen in so many series but none from Hawaii? It’s irony. But in this case, Agena is not a fan of it. She wants a shot to do a show filmed in her home country.

“It would be the dream,” Agena said from her home in Los Angeles in a recent phone conversation. “If it worked somehow, that I was the right fit for a show that was filming in Hawaii, oh my God! I was dying. … And my husband (musician Shin Kawasaki) would love it too. The stars have to (align) – at some point they will. My fingers are crossed that something happens so that I can be on a series that is filming in Hawaii!

Agena’s schedule opened miserably a few months ago when Fox canceled “Prodigal Son” – in which she played medical examiner Dr Edrisa Tanaka – after two seasons. While there is a movement to get proceedings regarding a profiler whose father was a serial killer picked up on another network or platform, Agena knows the chances are long.

“There are even people now who would like us to have a third season, (but) I don’t think that’s possible,” she said.

While exploring what role might be next for her, Agena did some things she always did – take classes and perform on stage to stay alert.

“I always take a bunch of classes, whatever type of class I can, (and I did) even while I was working on ‘Prodigal Son’,” Agena said, mentioning her participation in the shows in live bicoastales “Upright Citizens Brigade Comedy” and “Asian AF”.

But she also does something she hasn’t done as regularly: write.

“For better or worse, part of the challenge of being Asian American is that often times it falls to us to create our own content,” she said.

The fact that her ethnicity plays a role in the job she got was something Agena never had to deal with growing up in Hawaii. She worked on several productions until high school after winning her first role at the age of 10 in a production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”.

“I had four lines and fell in love with it so much that I cried when it ended. I knew instantly that was what I wanted to do for my life, ”said Agena.

Landing parties came less easily once she moved from Hawaii to Whitman College in Washington, where she quickly learned that the color blind cast she took for granted in Hawaii was not the norm.

“Hawaii is an amazing place to grow up as an Asian American artist,” said Agena, “because you can play any role, and it’s not the same in other cities. and it wasn’t until college that I really understood that. “

The summer after her freshman year at Whitman, Agena visited her boyfriend in Los Angeles and it was clear that was where she needed to be.

“I just realized that it made more sense to stay because of the people I met, the classes I was taking here,” she said, adding that she did not want to impose on her parents school fees since they had three other daughters. to send across the Mid-Pacific.

Some parents might balk at the idea of ​​their child dropping out of college, but Agena had always supported her to pursue her dream.

“It was never their wish to send me to Whitman,” she said. “I was the one who wanted to go to Whitman because I knew I wanted to have a chance to find my feet on the mainland. … They never pushed me into college of any kind.

In some ways, they had no choice, as it was a series of performance classes her mother had her enrolled in – starting with a mime class that led to that lead role – that put Agena on. this way.

“My mother really likes the lessons. She always wanted her daughters to do a lot of after school projects. So I was always in a sort of classroom, ”she said of her childhood years in Makakilo and Pearl City.

Agena spent her freshman year at Pearl City High School, but in parallel, she took a drama writing class from Brian Clark, who also taught at Mid-Pacific and recommended that she try to enroll in the program. artistic budding school.

“I kind of pressured (my mom) to think about this school,” Agena said. “She actually went to work at Mid-Pac so we could afford to go.” School workers got reduced tuition fees for up to two children at a time, she said.

“Yes, it was a really big move and a big investment on her part because she stayed there so my sisters could go too, because I’m the oldest,” she said, adding that her younger sister is 10 years old. junior. “So she worked at Mid-Pac for a long time.”

Agena’s three years in school saw her love for acting – and her skills – grow under the mentorship of Linda Johnson.

“She really changed my life… she really took me under her wing,” Agena said. “I think she strengthened my commitment to acting a lot and she definitely took care of me outside of the acting program.”

For her part, Johnson, who is currently the head of the school’s theater and film department, saw something special in Agena from the start – her charisma, emotional depth and effort were on a higher level than that. of the average student.

“If I asked her to do a background for her character and say, ‘Students, give me a page,’ she would give me four or five,” Johnson said. “Just always very thorough. She had this passion that was in her blood.

“There’s theater training – it’s not just about learning your lines and getting on stage and performing,” she added. “There’s real technique and training associated with it, and it’s a lot of hard work, and she always did the hard work.”

Johnson’s advice helped Agena win awards at the school’s Shakespeare festival, a Po’okela Award nomination for starring actress in a play for Kumu Kahua’s “Manoa Valley” and, most prestigious, a presidential award in arts his final year. This honor took her to Washington, DC, to meet with President George HW Bush.

Ultimately, it led Agena to a career doing what she loves.

“I love going to work and I also love TV,” she said. “Even more than movies, because I’ve only done a few short films, but television and especially working on a character over the course of a few seasons is amazing.”

Agena hopes to take this type of character exploration to another level with her own scripts.

“I’m interested in writing something where I’m the leader,” she said, “because that’s part of the challenge I’ve found in my life is that even though I’m very happy to ‘being a supporting player, I feel like I can’t always stretch myself out and find all the little nooks and crannies of this person I care deeply about – this character I care deeply about – and I want to share all of this with the audience, not just a tiny bit of shine from that person.