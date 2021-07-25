Jackie Mason, the stand-up comedian, one-time rabbi and occasional actor died saturday. Known for his Yiddish rhythms and blunt punchlines, Mason traded synagogues for nightclubs in the 1950s, then became a mainstay of television in the 1960s. He suffered a career decline until his winning sensation Tony, The world according to me which ran in the late 1980s. This led to his remarkable voiceover role as Krusty the father of clowns on The simpsons, which earned him a Primetime Emmy. The old-fashioned masons comedy was from an earlier era, bringing with it outdated attitudes and the occasional controversy. He was 93 years old.

Mason was born Yacov Moshe Maza in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, in 1928. (With all due respect to the Sheboyganites, looks like he was born funny.) His parents were Jewish immigrants from Minsk, and his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather were rabbis. At the age of five, the family moved to Henry Street on New York’s Lower East Side, then a predominantly Jewish neighborhood. He trained as a rabbi, just like his three brothers.

In The world according to me, He described his switch to acting as a way to be more honest with himself. He would preach sermons, then start telling a few jokes here and there. It ribbed, to make it more enjoyable for me, and as the jokes got better and better, I started charging for a blanket and a minimum.

All kidding aside, he waited for his father’s death before heading to the Catskill Mountains, where New York’s predominantly Jewish public spent the summer in bungalow settlements (see: The wonderful Mrs. Maisel). In the early 1960s he was bringing his act to television as a guest on Steve Allen’s Show and The Perry as a spectacle. More particularly, it had a recurring place in the greatest spectacle of the time, The Ed Sullivan Show.

In a notorious incident in 1964, Sullivan, off camera, raised two fingers to wrap up in two minutes. Mason, however, was cooking and turned it into a bit. I’m getting a lot of fingers tonight, he said before pointing his fingers back. (Here’s a finger for you, and a finger for you.) Sullivan interpreted that as an obscene gesture and sent it back.

This led Mason to sue for libel. As both fences were finally fixed and Mason appeared five more times on Sullivans, the incident tarnished Mason’s career. He has appeared on the big screen occasionally, including as voice of a tailor robot alongside Myron Cohen in Woody allens Sleeper, the gas station manager in Carl Reiner-Steve martin collaboration the jerk, and one persecuted jew in Mel brookss World History, Part I. But he returned to work clubs for about two decades.

His unusual comedy style finally found a purchase on Broadway in 1986. The world according to me was essentially a long grumpy rant, where Mason leaned over his Yiddish accent. Mason was slipping caustic remarks by putting them in absurd parentheses, suggesting that he would never, ever suggest something like then he would say the horrible thing. Hed turned around to notice that only a terrible person would laugh. Another of his techniques was to drop a heavy philosophical question like, why is there hatred in the world? He let things settle on the silent audience, then pointed to a random person and said, I ask you.

The show was an unexpected phenomenon, earning it a Special Tony Award, a Grammy nomination, and an Emmy for writing when the show was adapted for an HBO special. An ephemeral sitcom, Chicken soup, opposite Lynn Redgrave, which aired on ABC in 1989.

In 1991, Mason made his first of 11 voiceover appearances as Rabbi Hyman Krustofsky, the father of Krusty the Clowns on The simpsons. This episode, Like Father, Like Clown, which earned Mason another Emmy, was based on the classic movie, The jazz singer, but exchanged spray seltzer water for singing. Mason has continued to stand up in big venues across the world and has had four other Broadway tours over the years, the most recent being Jackie Mason: Freshly Squeezed in 2005, something of an ironic name, as many jokes have been recycled from decades past.

The masons’ mouths off the stage earned him some criticism. In 1989, he called future New York mayor David Dinkins a chic shvartze with a mustache. The Yiddish word shvartze is considered derogatory when used in this context, but Mason claimed the word simply meant black. He used the term again in 2009 in reference to the president Barack obama. Towards the end of his life, he appears from time to time on Fox News, champion Donald trump.

Mason lived for years in the Metropolitan Tower on West 57th Street near Carnegie Hall with his wife Jyll Rosenfeld. It was there, in 2012, that Kaoru Suzuki-McMullen was arrested after attacking Mason in what has been called a jealous rage. It was later revealed that the two, who both lived in the building, were dating. He was 83 and she was 48. At the time, the New York Post cited Ginger jumper, A former Mason girlfriend who claimed to be the mother of his love child (a Mason claim refuse). She called Mason a sex dynamo and added, and hes no Robert redford. Mason moved to a $ 4.1 million unit on Central Park South in 2017.