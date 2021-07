Doctor Who Series 13 cast: Game Of Thrones actor Gray Worm to play ‘Vinder’ action hero

Anderson is currently best known for playing the fierce warrior and Unsullied Army General, Gray Worm on HBOs. The iron Throne. Prior to that, he appeared alongside Jodie Whittaker on Chris Chibnalls ITV crime hit Broadchurch as Dean Thomas, boyfriend of Beth and Mark Latimer’s teenage daughter, Chloe. The actor is also a musician who performs under the name Raleigh Ritchie. In early July, he appeared as a guest on another Doctor Who podcast of actor John Bishops from the series 13, Three little words, co-presented by Course of action actor Tony Pitts. On the podcast, Anderson discussed his love of movies and music with Pitts, and made a passionate defense of geeks everywhere you can. listen here. Chibnall describes Anderson as having humanity and warmth as well as the ability to play the action hero. “He makes you root for him and he breaks your heart. It has the whole range. Mandip Gill, who plays Companion Yaz, was also filled with praise for her new co-star, feeling lucky that Anderson had a decent time on set. “Most of the characters, unless they’re companions, aren’t recurring, whereas with his character he’s been here quite a bit hasn’t he? We had a very good chance to get to know each other. ” Speaking to panel moderator Melanie McFarland, Doctor Who Executive producer Chris Chibnall teased a number of amazing guest cast members on Series 13, adding that many of them recur in multiple episodes, which is highly unusual for this show. It comes down to Series 13, which will be eight episodes, having a different structure than its previous episodes and Whittakers: the big thing we were going to do this year is one story, so each episode is a chapter of ‘a bigger story. Filming in Covid conditions, Chibnall continued, gave the production two choices: we could go, were just going to do a lot of little episodes in a room without monsters or we could throw in the gauntlet and go were going to make the bigger story. that we have never known finished. Were going to go to all kinds of places! Skip down to 37:00 in this video to also see the first official teaser for the new series: Doctor Who Series 13 will air on BBC One later this year.

