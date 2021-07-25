In Neverending Divorce, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt must now buy a new judge





Here’s one thing that hasn’t changed over the past five years: Angelina Jolie and Brad pitt are still preparing for their divorce. And the deal doesn’t seem to be picking up steam anytime soon. On Friday, an appeals court ruled that the couples judge should be challenged. The California 2nd District Court of Appeals accepted Jolies’ team claims that the judge John W. Orderkirk did not sufficiently disclose a business relationship with Pitts’ attorneys. Thus, the battle for custody of the couple’s five children, which was coming to an end according to The Associated Press, could just start. Judge Ouderkirks ‘ethical breach, taken in conjunction with the disclosed information regarding his recent professional relationship with Pitts’ attorney, could lead an objective person, aware of all the facts, to reasonably doubt the ability judges to be impartial, the court said. Disqualification is required, they concluded. Ouderkirk, a retired superior court judge, was privately hired by Pitt and Jolie, apparently a fairly common occurrence among celebrity couples. (The primary motivation to hire an expensive private judge is to keep as many proceedings secret as possible.) Jolie had asked Ouderkirk to disqualify himself last august. A lower court said her claim came too late, but she appealed. To give you an idea of ​​how long this all lasts, when Jolie first filed for divorce from Pitt, the number one movie. At the box office has been Defile, and Closer by the Chainsmokers with Halsey was at the top the Billboard Table 100 hot. In other words, that was a while ago. (September 15, 2016, to be precise.) The couple opted to have a bifurcated judgment, meaning their marriage was officially declared over while they finalized the other matters of their divorce. As such, they were officially declared single in April 2019, while other issues, including custody of their five children, made their way through the system. Friday’s decision comes two months after the court granted Pitt and Jolie joint 50-50 physical and legal custody. This decision is now released. We will continue to do what is legally necessary based on the detailed conclusions of what is best for children, said a representative for Pitt. In addition to child custody, the extended divorce slowed Jolie’s efforts to sell a vineyard in France, according to the New York Post. In the meantime, she hangs out with the bees. More great stories from Vanity Show Cover article: Dua Lipa on creation Nostalgia for the future

