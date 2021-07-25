10 Bollywood Celebrities and Their Favorite Luxury Scents

Don’t we all agree that B-town celebrities have a lot of places to be physically present? Whether it’s social events, reunions, film shoots, parties, etc., Bollywood stars have a lot going on. They make absolutely no compromises in their professional life and are very active from morning to night. Just as Bollywood celebrities are particular in their fashion choices, they also look for a pleasant aura to stay fresh throughout the day. What came to our mind was our favorite B-Town divas’ boundless love for beautiful aromas.

Luxurious and potentially expensive fragrances are definitely a staple. It’s no secret that beauty and exotic fragrance go hand in hand. Don’t you think that anyone who puts on a calming scent absolutely seizes the day and reaches the peak of self-confidence? Well, it’s true! The scents leave an intoxicating trail and seek proximity. Bollywood stars not only light up their surroundings with their dazzling smiles and stunning looks, but also spread a heavenly aroma around. Eager to know their most popular perfume brands? Let’s wait no longer and take a look at the list of the ten most awe-inspiring scents used by stunning Bollywood divas.

# 1. Perfume Estée Lauder by Deepika Padukone

The astonishing, Deepika Padukone is very picky with her perfumes. Many of us are eager to learn about her choice of scents. She prefers to use perfumes from the brands Hugo Boss, Estée Lauder and Ralph Lauren. One of her favorite scents is Modern Muse by Estée Lauder. Its price is around Rs 9,000 per 100 ml.

# 2. Perfume Trussardi Donna by Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas puts on her Trussardi Donna Eau de Parfum wherever she goes. Her popular choice is a fascinating blend of orange blossom, water lily, jasmine tea and cedarwood. This perfume costs around Rs 5,000 per 100 ml.

# 3. Dolce & Gabbana Perfume from Anushka Sharma

What kind of perfume does Anushka Sharma like? Well, she prefers whatever it is that they spray on the clothes at Abercrombie and Fitch. Anushka’s must-have scent is Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue. This perfume is sold at a price of around Rs 5,000 per 100ml.

# 4. Perfume Michael Kors by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja uses one of the most expensive perfumes. One of the scents she puts on is Glam Jasmine by Michal Kors. This scent is said to have the most alluring smell and Sonam is a big fan of this brand. The Michael Kors Glam Jasmine costs around Rs 6,000 per 100ml.

# 5. The perfume Jean Paul Gaultier by Kareena Kapoor Khan

Being part of a royal family, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s choices, whatever they are, are very classic and current. She opts for richness and elegance. Wondering what could be her favorite scent? Well, Kareena uses an A-rated fragrance from Jean Paul Gaultier. This Classic perfume is offered at a price of approximately Rs 7,000 for 100 ml.

# 6. Chanel perfume by Kangana Ranaut

The actress known for her daring and controversy does not back down when it comes to beauty and fashion. She has an upscale taste for beauty products and it shows in her choice of scents. One of its most expensive perfumes is the Chanel No. 5 perfume. It is offered at an exorbitant price of around Rs 10,000 per 100 ml.

# 7. Alia Bhatt’s Bleu De Chanel Perfume

Young ardent Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt opts for a very chic look when it comes to styling her outfits. She knows how to behave very well and has a refined taste for expensive things. Its fragrance collection is dominated by male fragrances. Well, it’s a matter of personal taste! Her favorite scent is Bleu De Chanel and she definitely has a soft spot for it. You will be in shock when you hear the price of this perfume. It costs around Rs 25,000 for just 100ml.

# 8. Katrina Kaif’s Gucci Rush perfume

the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress, Katrina Kaif is the epitome of beauty. But, in addition to her look, she is also very particular in her choice of perfumes. Her favorite perfume is that of the famous luxury brand Gucci. She uses Gucci Rush perfume as her personal care product of choice. This comes down to a price of around Rs 12,000 per 100ml.

# 9. Shilpa Shetty Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Scent

Shilpa Shetty always catches everyone’s attention with her flirty looks and fantastic personality. She usually uses a perfume created by Francis Kurkdijan. This scent contains green tea extracts and is called Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Scent. However, this scent is not even close to being expensive like the others. It costs around Rs 3,000 per 100ml. But, it is unique and is widely used for its natural properties.

#ten. Elizabeth Arden Red Door Perfume by Sushmita Sen

Former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen continues to display her charm to this day. She has captured the hearts of many with her beauty and physical appearance. One of the scents she uses is Elizabeth Garden’s Red Door. Its price is around Rs 6000 for 100 ml.

Are you tempted enough to start saving to buy your favorite scent among these? Yes of course! They are divas for a reason. Nothing about them is ordinary. They use high-end branded products, with the best quality. Are you shocked to know the prices for each of these fragrances belonging to our favorite Bollywood celebrities? Let us know which of these is your choice!

