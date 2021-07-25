Lee Jae Wook talks about his thought process as an actor

Lee jae wook is full of style and charisma in her photoshoot for Esquire magazine!

In the interview following the photoshoot, Lee Jae Wook explained how his particular interest in collecting fashion items changed. If there are clothes I want to buy, I buy one piece at a time to cheer myself up. I love clothes as always, but my obsession is gone, he revealed.

Rather than feeling happiness while wearing the clothes, Lee Jae Wook said it was the delivery that turned him on the most. He continued: When I get the text message that there is a package outside my door, I get really excited and rush to open it. Every part of the process is fun. Pick up the package, open the box, try on the shoes, wear them and my friends comment on them.

The interviewer commented on Lee Jae Wooks’ growth, mentioning that he had a more charismatic aura compared to his previous interview with Esquire last year. Lee Jae Wook reflected on his state of mind as he responded. Compared to then, I think I try to take more advantage of every situation now. Maybe this attitude is the reason why I appear like this. Looking back, it was stupid to get nervous from the pressure and miss out on what is important.

Lee Jae Wook was filming I will go to you when the weather is nice during his previous interview. He mentioned that until then he had not taken a break. This time around I took a hiatus of about six months, he shared. I think there are definitely things that polish and sharpen when you take a rest. I can’t say exactly what it is, but I think I’ve become more comfortable.

Looking back on the time he spent filming the drama, Lee Jae Wook said that I really enjoyed the shoot from the start. I had a role I could click well, and the vibe on set allowed me to try a lot of ad-libs on my own.

Lee Jae Wook also shared his thoughts on his role as Lee Jang Woo in the drama. I think it showed me really well, he began. It’s not that I did a good job, it’s that the environment was good. Jang Woo’s role had a lot of leeway. No matter how I chose to portray him, that would have been the right answer, so I voiced the character in my fun way.

Known as an actor who always expresses regret for his previous roles, Lee Jae Wook shared the same sentiment about his role as Lee Jang Woo. Since I got to act in this environment, I think there could almost be some more regrets. In many selective ways, he revealed. No matter how I act, I always have regrets when I look at the pictures. Every actor is probably like that, not just me.

Lee Jae Wook concluded, However, the word regret does not necessarily mean failure. It just means that I felt something was missing and I should try to do a better job next time. It is because of this feeling that I am able to show even more improvements in my next role.

