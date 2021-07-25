From Alia Bhatt to Shahid Kapoor: 5 Style Lessons for Bollywood Celebrities to Take





Putting together an outfit, especially when trying to look stylish and well-put together, can be a tedious task. However, social media platforms like Instagram have made it easier for us to choose different styles, colors, and outfit inspirations whenever we feel stuck. Celebrities have become our ultimate source of style inspiration. And luckily for us, they’ve diligently documented their lookbooks on their Instagram handles, providing us with regular style lessons. For every cutting-edge celebrity, there’s an Instagram account that offers a peek inside their closets. These celebrity reviews detail stunning head-to-toe outfits (clothes, shoes, accessories and all), giving followers a good idea where they can shop for the looks themselves, how to mix and match and wear certain outfits charmingly. We reached out to Neha Rakheja, Founder, UrStyleCoach to set up style lessons from the Instagram accounts of the five most stylish Bollywood celebrities. Alia bhatt



Alia has a unique style and she owns it like no one else. Her style is fresh, young and colorful. It’s the perfect blend of effortless style and elegance. The biggest style lesson to take away from her account is to identify the style, color, cut, and look that works best for you, and then stick to it. Malaika Arora

Malaika is often seen wearing sportswear, as she spends a lot of time training in the gym, doing yoga or going for a walk. Wearing the proper workout clothes can amplify and enhance the workout and that’s exactly what the Malaika Arora flow advocates for. It’s a lesson in style that is often overlooked but has a huge impact. It’s a lesson in style that must be learned.







Janhvi Kapoor



Janhvi’s style is airy, comfortable, with a slight hint of glamor. She keeps it effortless and comfortable. If her outfit is glamorous, she keeps her makeup and hair minimal and vice versa. Its style teaches you to keep it balanced and minimal because Less is more. Varun Dhawan



Varun’s style is sporty, relaxed and elegant at the same time. He wears what he feels most comfortable wearing. He keeps it classy and true to his personality. If there’s one style lesson you can take from Varun’s Instagram, it’s to dress according to your personality. Keep it unpretentious, wear what makes you most comfortable and BE YOURSELF. Shahid Kapoor



Shahid’s style does not need to be presented. Her style is as elegant and chic as it gets. He owns every look he wears. He experiments with silhouettes while sticking to what suits him best. Most of the outfits he wears on the red carpet are elegant but quirky and avant-garde. Her style should inspire you to experiment and explore different styles, shapes, fits and proportions to discover your unique style.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/fashion/style-guide/from-alia-bhatt-to-shahid-kapoor-5-style-lessons-to-take-from-bollywood-celebs/articleshow/84706775.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos