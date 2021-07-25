MS Dhoni shares moment of light with Ranveer Singh during All Stars football training in Mumbai

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni in the All Stars football training match (Courtesy: Rhiti Sports)

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh during the All Stars football training match in Mumbai.

Ranveer Singh, an avowed fan of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, hugged the skipper during practice.

#RanveerSingh and #MSDhoni were clicked in a good mood during the All Stars Football practice tonight. pic.twitter.com/Q5HY5lYPBZ Filmfare (@filmfare) July 25, 2021

Last year, when MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, the actor shared three comeback photos with MSD and wrote a long emotional note. He wrote about the first time he met his icon and how he was amazed. The actor added that whenever he met Dhoni, he felt like an older brother had blessed him.

MS Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket with a post on Instagram. He shared a video featuring all the best memories of his cricket journey.

Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83, based on the Indian cricket team’s victory in the 1983 World Cup. He plays the role of Kapil Dev.

MS Dhoni will lead the Chennai Super Kings against defending Indian champions Mumbai on September 19, when the Indian Premier League (IPL) resumes in the United Arab Emirates.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the rest of IPL 2021 to be held in the United Arab Emirates. In total, 31 matches will be played over a period of 27 days.

The action will then move to Abu Dhabi where the Kolkata Knight Riders will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when the Royal Challengers Bangalore face the Chennai Super Kings.

A total of 13 matches will take place in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and 8 in Abu Dhabi.