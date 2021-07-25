Entertainment
Trending Entertainment News Today – Shilpa Shetty’s heated chat with Raj Kundra, Fahadh Faasil’s selfie with Kamal Haasan and more
While you enjoy Sunday, we bring you the highlights of the day, where all the greats in the entertainment industry made the headlines.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra quarreled with her husband when he was taken to his home by police
Hungama 2 actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s husband Raj Kundra has been in the limelight in recent days. The successful businessman has been accused of producing and distributing adult content through apps. He had previously been placed in judicial detention until July 23 by the Mumbai court, but his custody was extended until July 27.
Read the full story here: Raj Kundra Porn Case: Shilpa Shetty Kundra had a heated argument with her husband when he was taken to his home by the police.
Fahadh Faasil’s selfie with Kamal Haasan takes social media by storm
After the resounding success of Master, director Lokesh Kanagaraj collaborated with Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil for Vikram. While the film was shot on July 16 with scenes from Ulganayagan and Makkal Selvan, Fahadh has now joined the sets and the actor’s selfie with Kamal Haasan has now taken social media by storm. Fans are going crazy over this image because they captioned it, “Velu Nayakkar meets Ali Ikka”.
Read the full story here: Vikram: Fahadh Faasil’s selfie with Kamal Haasan takes social media by storm; fans caption ‘Velu Nayakkar meets Ali Ikka’
WHAT southern beauty to romance Puneeth Rajkumar in Pawan Kumar’s psychological thriller?
Earlier this month, we saw the industry Power Star of Kannada, Puneeth Rajkumar shared the poster for his upcoming psychological thriller titled Dvitva, which will be directed by U Turn director Pawan Kumar and produced by Hombale Films, The Banner behind KGF franchise and Salaar. While the poster has garnered thunderous reactions from fans, the latest reports suggest versatile actress Trisha Krishnan has emerged as the leading female role. The actress loved the script and the film is slated for release in September.
Read the full story here: Dvitva: THAT southern beauty to romance Puneeth Rajkumar in Pawan Kumar psychological thriller?
RM of BTS REACTS on Appointment of K-pop Group Members as Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture
Last week, we saw President Moon Jae In appoint BTS aka Bangtan Boys as Korea’s special envoys for growth and culture to “expand the country’s diplomatic strength and reach globally, at a time when South Korea’s status in international society is increasingly recognized. The move will be an extension of the president’s diplomacy, which serves the purpose of a “collaborative effort with civic culture professionals whose stage is the world, to improve South Korea’s image by as a nation that takes the lead in global issues ”.
Read the full story here: BTS ‘RM REACT on Appointing K-pop Band Members as Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture
Disha Patani wears her dancing shoes as she performs on Spicy
Bollywood actress Disha Patani shared a new dance video on her Instagram in which she was seen performing on Ty Dolla $ ign’s song Spicy. The actress was accompanied by a choreographer in the dance video. In the video, Disha donned baggy pants with a mustard long-sleeved sweatshirt and a tied half ponytail. She captioned the video as follows: “Juss chillin @ ankan_sen7’s choreography turned @shariquealy #spicytydollasign.” Her rumored boyfriend, Tiger Shroff, seems to be impressed with her dance moves and he commented, saying, “Cleanse” with fire and a heart-eyed emoji. Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff dropped a fire emoji.
Read the full story here: WATCH: Disha Patani wears her dancing shoes as she performs on Spicy; Tiger Shroff leaves a comment and we couldn’t agree more!
