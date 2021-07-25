F9 surpasses $ 600 million WW, Black Widow surpasses $ 300 million, and China confuses – deadline

Refresh to last…: As with the domestic, two new studio offerings opened at the international box office this weekend. However, the biggest revenue has come from local photos in China where upcoming Hollywood release dates continue to be a frustrating question mark.

Go first to the studios, in a deployment in 23 markets, the Universal M Night Shyamalan time-twister, Old woman, raw $ 6.5 million for a $ 23 million world debut. Paramount Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins for its part rolled a $ 4M from 37 markets which represent 29% of the overseas footprint. The world total on Snake-eyes is $ 17.4M at Sunday.

Another snake has dominated the international box office overall, however, as an animated sequel to Alibaba. White Snake 2: Tribulation Of The Green Snake (aka Green Snake) reported an estimate $ 29.8 million in its opening frame of the Middle Empire. The film, centered on an ancient Chinese legend, had $ 2.6 million IMAX, or 9.1% of the national total, and the highest IMAX indexation ever for a local animated film in the market. Green snake was followed by Chinese doctors To $ 17 million for a $ 176 million cum to date.

As there are market upheavals around the world – from shutdowns in Southeast Asia to France’s vaccination status requirement and Australia having shut down a gigantic strip of cinemas – Chinese cinemas are on the move. remained virtually unharmed since their reopening last year. And yet, lately, the market is a little more bewildering than usual. United F9 and by A quiet place Pat II have received dates from May, while Sony Peter Rabbit 2 joined in June – since then bupkes. July was supposed to be a blackout period for imports, and we had heard it could extend into August, which now appears to be the case. There aren’t any big Hollywood movies on the schedule – and a date for Black Widow seems more and more elusive; a real shame for a market that loves Marvel. We understand that import certificates have been rare for studio films and that there is, as of yet, no clear plan for films such as Warner Bros. Space Jam 2: a new legacy or disney Jungle cruise – both having aspects that would lend themselves to appeal in China.

July was not a banner month for Chinese films – the propaganda films released for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party were disappointed – and the market surely needs and benefits from its local hits. But, to maintain his growth (Covid or not), he also needs studio muscle. There are a handful of upcoming local titles that have recently been added to the timeline, including an action / crime shot. Raging fire with Donnie Yen on July 30 and a youth drama To the topg August 13.

Yet those titles were confirmed quite suddenly and it must be difficult for local exhibitors who have seen release dates come their way willy-nilly in recent months. A film that was expected this summer, The Battle of Changjin Lake, with The Wandering Earth and Wolf warrior Wu Jing of the movies, we hear, has been pulled from the summer slate.

It’s not clear what to do next, but even though the studios are only getting 25% of the Chinese box office back, it seems a waste for both parties to have a stop on Hollywood.

To come back to the overall figures for the weekend: Old woman was Hollywood’s biggest new opener this session abroad with $ 6.5 million from 23 markets and including a strong No.1 start in Russia at $ 2.1 million and well in above the comps. Snake-eyes was No. 3 in Russia at $ 685,000, while No. 1 in the United Arab Emirates and Singapore.

In the remainders, Disney / Marvel’s Black Widow held up well in the middle of the week, even though it suffers from a lack of Southeast Asian markets. The total drop for the 3rd weekend was 52% internationally for a $ 14.5 million take in 48 markets. The international total is now $ 160.1M for $ 315 million global.

Warner bros’ Space Jam: a new legacy, who, like Black Widow; should normally have a date in China now, added $ 12.6 million of 66 markets. The overseas cue is $ 42.6 million with $ 94 million global. The drop in performance was formidable at -37% and like-for-like, the film follows 74% more Tom and Jerry which also released during the pandemic.

And then there are the faithful Fast 9. Universal’s latest entry into the Fast Saga topped $ 600 million worldwide this session to cum $ 621.3 M. This is the first Hollywood film to score since the Christmas 2019 release Jumanji: the next level arrived in January 2020. The offshore weekend was $ 11.6 million, partly hampered by the obligation of the health passport in France. The overseas total is $ 457.9M.

