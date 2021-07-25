Guru Randhawa: Exclusive! Guru Randhawa set to debut in Bollywood | Hindi movie news





Guru Randhawa is no stranger to Hindi films. He has a number of tracks in Bollywood films including “Suit Suit” (“Hindi Medium”), “High Rated Gabru” (“Nawabzaade”), “Morni Banke” (“Badhaai Ho”) and “Lagdi Lahore” Di “(‘Street Dancer 3D’) to his credit. And now the buzz is that the singer is gearing up for his acting debut as the lead man in a Hindi movie. Confirming the news, Guru told the Bombay Times that he has long dreamed of becoming an actor. Yes, it has always been a dream to work in Bollywood, said the musician who can write, compose and sing his songs and also play in music videos. He adds: After working on clips with Mrunal Thakur, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Nora Fatehi, I am absolutely comfortable in front of the camera. Guru says: Over the years, I’ve played different roles for my three-minute clips, and now I’m ready for my Bollywood debut. Probe him more about the project and he says he will go to the floors this year. He adds that he signed the film a month ago and will reveal more details soon.



Considering that Gurus’s name is synonymous with Punjabi music, hasn’t he thought of staring in Punjabi movies? I have been offered films in Punjabi before, but at that time I was not ready to act in films. Now that I’m comfortable acting, I feel like it’s a good time to work in Punjabi and Hindi movies, he says. Elaborating on what draws him to Bollywood, the singer says: The web on which the Hindi film industry works is immense, from the screenplay to the choreography, casting and writing. I wish the films I am working on would make this big dream come true. I have always admired actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Irrfan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In fact, I had the opportunity to work with a few of them when I composed and sang for their films. They inspire me.

