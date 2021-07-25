The truth about why Jon Voight got canceled by Hollywood

Two things can be true at the same time … Jon can be a great actor and someone who says and does crazy things … at least, according to Hollywood.

Throughout Hollywood history, it seemed like those in power in the entertainment industry were virtually untouchable. For example, it has now emerged that people like Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein have committed serious crimes over a span of several years, but have remained respected and powerful in the business.

More recently, it seemed that there was finally serious pressure for accountability among the powerful. Of course, the fact that people like Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein were brought to justice was celebrated in most corners, even though one of them ended up getting away with a technical twist. On the other hand, there are a lot of people who have opposed the so-called cancellation culture.





Over the past few years, it has become clear that once highly respected actor Jon Voight is a non-gratis character in many Hollywood circles. As a result, many observers have concluded that Voight is a victim of the so-called cancellation culture. This raises an obvious question, what is the real reason Jon Voight got canceled by Hollywood?

Cancel victims

As anyone who follows social media should be able to attest, it often seems like a lot of famous people get canceled every week. For example, several stars have already been canceled in 2021, and hashtags on one star or another are regularly in fashion. In reality, however, many of the so-called canceled stars are doing it like nothing has happened.

While it’s pretty obvious to everyone that canceling culture can sometimes be a meaningless phrase to people, canceling it entirely would be a mistake. After all, some famous people really never seem to get over their cancellation. For example, former stars like James Woods and Jon Voight never seem to be in Hollywood’s good graces again despite their obvious acting skills.

Slap her

Considering all the great movies Jon Voight has titled throughout his career, there’s no doubt that he had a lot of strokes in the business during his prime. On the other hand, actor Frank Whaley has never been close to a household name. Best known for his notable role in Pulp Fiction, Whaley has also gained respect for his work in films like Swimming With Sharks and Born on the Fourth of July.

Considering Frank Whaley is a talented actor, he probably expected everything to go well when he took on a recurring role on the Ray Donovan series. Sadly, Whaley has since revealed that things didn’t turn out well when he filmed a scene with one of Ray Donovans’ stars, Jon Voight. According to Whaley, Voight slapped Whaley because he couldn’t follow during a scene only to deny it later. However, a photographer was on set and captured the moment Voight punched Whaley on camera.

In the past, a famous actor like Jon Voight could have gotten away with slapping a guest star without any consequences. These days, however, that sort of behavior is exactly the sort of thing that can make an actor undo, especially when being filmed.

Extremely frank

Over the past few decades, a long list of beloved actors have joined the political fray to come out on the other side with their main careers intact. For example, Arnold Schwarzenegger served as governor of California for several years, then starred in many films after his term ended.

Unfortunately for everyone, politics has become much more toxic in recent years. For example, Jon Voight has not only spoken about his political beliefs in recent years. Instead, he chose to almost literally demonize people who stand on the opposite side of the political spectrum.

In November 2020, Jon Voight posted a video on Twitter in which he made some really scandalous statements. After quickly calling the 2020 U.S. presidential election a lie, Voight went on to say that Trump supporters are now embroiled in a battle for justice against Satan. Yes, Satan. Still not done, Voight has continued to denounce the leftists who he says are mean and corrupt people who want to demolish this nation.

No matter what anyone thinks about the so-called cancellation culture, it’s pretty easy to argue that Jon Voight is the person who ruined his own career. After all, it’s no secret that a large percentage of the Hollywood community is on the liberal side of things. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that many Voights peers don’t want to work with him after such statements. On top of that, much of the general public is on the left side of the political spectrum. As a result, it wouldn’t make sense for most studio or network managers to hire an actor who claimed that a large portion of their clients were in cahoots with the devil.

