Becker County Fair opens Wednesday in Detroit Lakes

“We have several broken water pipes,” said fair director Keith Sonnenberg.

And with the grounds nearly empty last summer, the Fair Board also took the opportunity to make some improvements around the grounds.

“We have a new cement slab in the area near the children’s barn and the MNR building,” Sonnenberg said. “It can be used for all types of events.”

There are also new cement slabs in front of the pig and sheep areas in the barns.

“We have done a lot of cement work over the past two years,” said Sonnenberg, adding that the Fair Board is constantly looking for ways to improve the exhibition grounds and various fair events.

With this in mind, a “new” event has been added to the program this year: The Truck and Tractor Pull, scheduled for Thursday, July 29 in the grandstand.

“We haven’t had any at the show for the past 10 to 12 years,” said Sonnenberg, adding that the organization behind the event had given them “a better deal” than in the past. .

Other grandstand events include the April Stenger Memorial Volleyball Tournament on Wednesday; Automobile Barrel Racing and Demolition Derby (compact chain cars, chain trucks / trucks and vehicles from the 1980s and newer) on Thursdays; and a second full night of Demolition Derby action on Saturday. All grandstand events start at 7 p.m. Admission is free for the volleyball tournament; tickets for the other three grandstand events cost $ 10 for adults and $ 5 for children 12 and under.

“We try to keep it affordable for everyone,” Sonnenberg said.

The Fair Board is also bringing back the button designs this year; anyone who purchases a fairground button for $ 2 is eligible to come to the Big Tent at 9:45 p.m. each night and enter the raffles. The winners of each previous night can also return on Saturday for the grand prize draw, where VIP WE Fest tickets will be up for grabs.

“They have a one in six chance of winning (the WE Fest tickets),” Sonnenberg said.

One thing that has increased slightly is the parking fees at the fairgrounds; it’s $ 5 per day instead of $ 3 like in previous years.

“Parking (on the lot) is more limited than ever,” Sonnenberg explained, due to the fact that the carnival halfway has grown somewhat. Parking in the streets surrounding the exhibition grounds, however, continues to be free.

Speaking of halfway, the fun attractions will have all of the familiar rides and games along with a few new ones in operation by Wednesday night.

“The Midway will be open at 5 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. the other three days,” Sonnenberg said, adding that Amusement Attractions has been hosting a carnival midway through Minnesota for about five weeks now, and he’s been told that attendance was “up” compared to 2019, the last time they were able to make the trip from Florida for the summer.

Armband admission will be open from 5:00 p.m. to closing Wednesday and from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. the other three days, with armband holders entitled to unlimited rides during these hours. The cost of the armbands is $ 30 each, with a few exceptions.

“We’ll be doing our pantry specials,” Sonnenberg said, adding that anyone who brings two non-perishable food items to the Becker County pantry on Wednesday night can purchase an armband for $ 20.

On Fridays, those who bring three non-perishable items from the pantry between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. can purchase three armbands for $ 45, but must purchase at least three armbands to qualify for the discount.

The midway will be open until approximately midnight each day, but armbands will only be valid during the specified hours. Individual journey tickets must be purchased at other times or by those who do not have an armband. While ATMs are still available on-site, credit cards will also be accepted at intermediate attractions this year.

The 4-H, FFA and Open Class shows, including the breeding barns, will open to the public on Wednesday at 5 p.m., although some breeding shows will take place earlier today. The barns and exhibition buildings will open to the public at 11 a.m. on the remaining days, although judging begins at 8 a.m. daily.

Wednesday is the day of entry for open classroom exhibitions; anyone with an arts, crafts or other hobby entry that they would like to show can attend for an exhibit anytime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., Sonnenberg said.

There will also be entertainment under the Big Tent every day, from 1 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday, and at noon on Thursday and Saturday. The Becker County Outstanding Senior Citizen program kicks off Thursday at 1 p.m., with Mary Kessler, Sally Hausken and Arthur Bakker as nominees this year.

The complete Big Tent program is as follows:

Wednesday July 28: Magician Kenny Ahern at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Retro Cowboy (Kim Softing and Kris Frost), 7 p.m. button design, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday July 29: Accordionist Ethel May Duenow, noon; Exceptional program for seniors, 1 p.m .; host Pop Wagner, 1:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tim Eggebraaten, 7 p.m .; button design, 9:45 p.m.

Friday July 30: Paul Bunyan program by David Ward at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5.15 p.m. children’s games (behind the fair office), 2 p.m. the Haymakers, 7 p.m. button design, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday July 31: Revue Mode 4-H, 12h; ventriloquist David Malmberg, 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. 4-H Performing Arts Show, 2:30 p.m .; Red River Valley Emerging Leaders, Fair Builder and Century Farmer Awards Program, 6 p.m. Mike Hokanson, 7 p.m.; button designs, 9:45 p.m.

As always, the Kent Freeman Arena will also be open to trade exhibitors throughout the fair; Sonnenberg said there had been “a lot of interest this year” from potential exhibitors. In fact, he added, they predict that all exhibition categories will have “as many or more entries” as they attracted in previous years, from cattle to open class to commercial.

Also returning this year is the Tractor Parade, which departs from Adkins Equipment at 10:30 am on Saturday, July 31 and ends at the Fairgrounds around noon.

“Everything is pretty much back to normal,” Sonnenberg said.

One thing that won’t happen this year, however, is the Miss Becker County Fair beauty pageant; Sonnenberg noted that with so many COVID-19 security restrictions through May, they just weren’t able to do their usual recruiting rounds before the competition at schools in the area, and felt that it might be better to delay the return of this event for another year.

For more information, as well as the full schedule of trade show events, visit beckercountyfair.com. You can also consult the show Facebook page for any last minute schedule change and event update.