Makeup Artist Tom Hiddlestons Breaks Down Loki’s Season 1 Looks | Entertainment

Makeup Artist Tom Hiddlestons Breaks Down Loki's Season 1 Looks
In the fictional MCU canon, Loki (Tom hiddleston) looks like he does because of an enchantment his adoptive father Odin (Anthony Hopkins) placed on him to make him appear as an Asgardian, rather than a Frost Giant with blue skin and red eyes . In reality, making Loki look like what he does is the work of multiple levels of creatives behind the scenes: including Douglas Noe, Hiddlestons makeup artist for the past decade.
Noe has chatted with us about the evolution of Lokis since The Avengers the first film he worked on with Hiddleston and how he created the variations of unique looks (including that of Sophie Di Martino, who plays fan favorite Sylvie) in Loki, and how Mobius (Owen Wilson), an agent of the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA), ended up with silver hair.
Were you surprised to return to Loki? I guess you made up Toms for Infinity war did you think you did your last loki and then this show happened?
You know, I did. [Laughs] I love Tom like a brother, and one of the things I love about him is his incredible ability to keep quiet. I imagine we’re close, and he knows I’m keeping my mouth shut. But I didn’t know a thing until the wheels started to turn Loki, and I got the call. Been there, wait a sec, how long have you known? And he just inserted his characteristic laugh, right there. I did other things with Tom, so it was no surprise to hear from him, but I was surprised that we were going back to Loki.
How has Lokis changed throughout the MCU movies, and in Loki?
We warmed it up. He’s an ice giant, but as we get further away from the first Thor, I think instinctively, we warmed it up very slightly a shade or a shade and a half, if you will. I think it’s so you don’t constantly remind yourself that he’s an ice cream giant. We don’t need to spoon feed the audience; they know who Loki is.
Loki was interesting, because you were going back to a look that the character had before, in The Avengers. Did you approach her look the same way for the show as the first time around?
Because I had done this look, it was easy. I put out the same makeup and the same elements and did it in the exact same way. Which we did to save time because I’m meticulously precise on these things, the second time we did it I arranged for a wonderful makeup artist in Atlanta named Andre Freitas to do a facial casting of Toms. And with this casting, I was able to make a model.
When we had these perfect injuries, I put the clear plastic template on [Toms] face and marked where these injuries would be. When this template was removed from his face, I used a cutting tool to cut out the places where the wounds would be. So every morning when he was working in episode 1 with those residual injuries of The Avengers, I would put on this template, airbrush or dab makeup through the holes, and we would go shopping. We just saved 15-25 minutes of me trying to be perfect. I can’t even tell you how many times I’ve put them on and taken them off. And Tom, God bless him, never says a word. He lets me do my thing.
Throughout the show, we saw that the TVA had a very particular retro style, but worrying. How did you translate that into looks for Mobius, Ravonna, Hunter B-15 and the rest?
Character specifics. The parameters were Blade runner To Mad Men, with a certain Brazil, and a few other things in there. I think you get an idea of our settings just from these lists. With this model, Mobius, Renslayer and characters like them, we just developed. As with Renslayer, we could make it a little more beautiful because of its position. With Mobius, the character dictated the scruffy hair and mustache. It made sense. It was just a natural extension of what was written on the page. All the creative people weigh in on these things, and the last line of defense is the actors sitting in the chair.
In Loki, we have seen many different variations of Loki. How did you go about creating separate looks for different versions of the same character?
This is a funny question. I think that lends itself to not trying to reinvent the wheel. Quite often the costumer on these projects is brought in long before the makeup and hairstyle, due to the amount of fabrication that has to happen before the shoot. In order for a costume designer to completely sell their costume, very often the illustrator doing the design implements makeup and character aspects into the design. Because of that, because Christine Wada is a genius, a lot of the heavy lifting has been done. I would say 50-60% of what was in his designs, we ran with; that way we could make each variant of Loki an individual with its own story. Whether you see the details and textures on screen or not, the overall package is needed. This lends itself to each Loki having their own story and character.
I would be remiss if I didn’t ask about Sylvie as she was a huge fan favorite this season and told me about her makeup. What story were you focused on telling with her look?
It’s an amalgamation of several influences from the Marvel Universe, and because of that, we threw it all out and decided the best thing for Sylvie would be to showcase her natural beauty. It was about keeping her very natural and accentuating the elements of her that you could turn up the volume on without being a distraction. I played with his eyes a bit; I did a little more eye makeup than usual for a no makeup look.
How did the collaboration and creation process go on set?
Fantastic. What’s going on, are you talking to our cinematographer, Autumn [Durald Arkapaw], and our director, Kate Herron, and creative producer, Kevin Wright, and Michael Waldron, and Christine Wada, the costume designer, and Amy Wood, the head of the hairstyle department, and it only happened a few times, but I wanted to pinch me. Because I’m here, having high-stakes, creative conversations with people who share the same love for our craft and our art as I do. A lot of these conversations have to be closed because we can’t stop talking! Because we can’t stop creating and evolving. It was wonderful. It’s a fabulous feeling.
Was there a great light bulb moment that marked you?
Yes! I’ve already helped out, and I don’t know if Owen would take the credit for it, but when Owen arrived we had several days to work with him. We all had ideas, and when he came in the topic of hair was brought up. He said, I see Mobius with silver hair. I thought, It’s a great idea! I walked it past Amy Wood, she loved it, and now until the finished product, I can’t see Mobius with anything other than silver hair.
What was your favorite Lokis look in season 1?
I love Episode 2, just because it’s clean and dapper and beautiful and interesting. I think Christine Wada succeeded, because he is without his green and gold suit or his Ragnarok, and for the first time he was dressed in civilian clothes. And he still looked fantastic. I also liked the final look, as Tom and I had long discussions about where the nicks, cuts and dirt come from. There is a brain to confuse these things together. I love the final look because only the makeup tells the story, the same story he lived is told on the face and arms.
Loki, All episodes streaming, Disney +
